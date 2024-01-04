The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This Month

A captivating journey through the rise and fall of an american dynasty.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This Month

Embark on a journey through time with "The Lehman Trilogy." This Tony Award winner for Best Play, makes its Arizona premiere at The Phoenix Theatre Company, following captivating stints on London's West End and Broadway. The show runs from Jan. 24 to Feb. 11, 2024.

This unconventional narrative transcends the typical rags-to-riches story, offering an epic tale spanning 163 years of history and three generations of the Lehman family. In this gripping saga, we follow three German-Jewish immigrant brothers and their descendants as they confront challenges such as fire, floods, wars, and financial crises to build a financial empire that changed America.

"In the production of "The Lehman Trilogy" at Phoenix Theatre Company, we're celebrating what makes humans so unique: the art of storytelling," said Rod Kaats, director. "This thrilling play brings all of us together around a modern campfire, where the captivating and highly theatrical journey through the astonishing history of an iconic American dynasty unspools in front of audiences that would leave them talking for days... if they also weren't left breathless!"

This extraordinary saga prompts audiences to question the true worth of success, how legacies are forged, and the values we hold dear in the aftermath of a catastrophic collapse.

The cast for "The Lehman Trilogy" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Michael Stewart Allen*, Josh Clark* and Michael Kary*. The understudy cast includes Jayvan Bailey, Collin McConnell and James Zannelli*.

Tickets for "The Lehman Trilogy" are on sale now and start at $55. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.


ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for "The Lehman Trilogy" is February 8, 2024, at 7 p.m.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

ABOUT THE PHOENIX THEATRE COMPANY

The Phoenix Theatre Company is not only the largest professional regional theatre company in the state, with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages, but it's also the first arts organization in Arizona and a founding member of the Central Arts District. Committed to advancing the performing arts in the Valley, The Phoenix Theatre Company's mission is to create exceptional theatrical experiences that inspire hope and understanding. For more information about our upcoming shows, campus venue, located at 1825 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, outreach programs, and more, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.



SPONSORED BY HERBERGER THEATER CENTER




