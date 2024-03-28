The Phoenix Theatre Company Presents Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Phoenix Theatre Company will present the boundary-breaking "What the Constitution Means to Me," which entertains, educates, and inspires with its timely subject.

This play is an invitation to reflect on the ongoing relevance of the United States Constitution in everyday life. Audiences will be moved with this hilarious and heartbreaking show, which is ultimately a lesson in empathy, history, and the possibility of change. The show will run from April 10 to June 16, 2024, at The Phoenix Theatre Company's Hardes Theatre.

Written by Heidi Schreck, "What the Constitution Means to Me" weaves together humor, historical insight, and personal narrative to explore how the Constitution has shaped the rights and liberties of American women across generations. Schreck draws from her own experiences as a teenager traveling the country to participate in Constitutional debates, reflecting on the document's influence on her, her family, and the broader implications for women's rights in America.

"In the play, Heidi refers to the Constitution as a 'living document' and something exceptional about this piece is that it is also 'living'. It portrays real stories and engages the audience as another character - inspiring conversation and self-reflection. Every performance of this show will be unique, and the final moments of the play will be different every night," said Michelle Chin, Festival of New Works + Summer Camp Director, Resident Dramaturg, and director of this production. "Its title may suggest something academic or political, but at its heart this play is about human experience."

In an era where the conversation around individual rights and freedoms is more vibrant and vital than ever, "What the Constitution Means to Me," offers a timely exploration of the impact of the United States most important document.

The cast for "What the Constitution Means to Me" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Kate Haas* and Rob Watson. The understudy cast includes Amie Bjorklund and Johnny Kalita.

Select Mask Required Performances

To provide a production to those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment, we have designated a select upcoming performance of "What the Constitution Means to Me" as "Mask Required," on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in our lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. We ask that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for "What the Constitution Means to Me" is May 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

About The Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company is not only the largest professional regional theatre company in the state, with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages, but it's also the first arts organization in Arizona and a founding member of the Central Arts District. Committed to advancing the performing arts in the Valley, The Phoenix Theatre Company's mission is to create exceptional theatrical experiences that inspire hope and understanding. For more information about our upcoming shows, outreach programs, and more, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.