The Nash Will Host Summer Jazz Camp This June

The Nash will host year 2 of their all-day Summer Jazz Camp for students eager to learn more about jazz from some of the Valley's very best professionals and some special guest artists.

Geared for students ages 12 and up, this music camp will be held one week only, June 16 - 22, 2024, from 8:30 am - 4 pm at Arizona School for the Arts, 1410 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

Campers participate in all day jazz intensive studies, featuring improv, combos and masterclasses with our stellar faculty. Each day of the camp week concludes with a faculty concert for students, with the week culminating in a faculty performance on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon student concert at world-renowned jazz club, The Nash.

Registration for The Nash Summer Jazz Camp is $500. For more information and to register visit https://thenash.org/2024-summer-camp/