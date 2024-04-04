TOMMY'S SPACE ADVENTURE Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Special Guest Artist Puppet Art Theater Co. presents "TOMMY'S SPACE ADVENTURE": Tommy's greatest wish is to someday meet a real live space alien. Little did Tommy know his wish was about to come true.

Zeenon the Alien travels millions of light years to visit earth and to meet interesting earthlings like Tommy. Mad scientist, Dr. Lost N. Space is also interested in Space Aliens…interested in selling them for millions of dollars! Will Tommy be able to save his new found friend from the evil Dr. Lost N. Space? Find out in “Tommy’s Space Adventure!” Recommended for ages 4 and up.



Art Grueneberger of Puppet Art Theater Co. will also be presenting "The Argument for Rod Puppets, a Workshop" on Saturday, April 20 at 4pm. In this workshop you will:

1. Discover the advantages of rod puppets over other styles. Learn how their lightweight simple construction makes them ideal for both intricate performances and larger-scale productions.

2. Dive into the realm of simple mechanisms that can enhance rod puppets. From basic lever systems to more advanced mechanisms, uncover how these additions can elevate the storytelling potential of your creations.

3. Learn the basics to becoming a master at manipulating rod puppets. Gain a solid understanding of the fundamental techniques, including rod manipulation for specific character movement and conveying emotions through gesture and posture.

Whether you're a seasoned puppeteer or a curious beginner, join us for an immersive experience that will ignite your creativity and leave you inspired to bring your rod puppet characters to life! $15 per person (or free for members of the Phoenix Guild of Puppetry).