THE TRUTH ABOUT WINNIE RUTH JUDD World Premiere to Debut At The Phoenix Theatre Company

Audiences will be transported back to the 1930s, exploring the life, trials and tribulations of the "Trunk Murderess" with The Phoenix Theatre Company's world premiere of "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd." The show will run from Feb. 7 to March 17, 2024, in the Hardes Theatre.

Delving into the notorious saga of Winnie Ruth Judd, this controversial mystery centers around a woman scorned. Winnie was charged with not only the murder of two women, Agnes Anne LeRoi and Hedvig Samuelson, in Phoenix but also the transportation of their bodies to Los Angeles in a trunk. Encompassing the trial as well as multiple escapes from a mental hospital, her case gained national attention, becoming one of Arizona's most infamous figures due to its shocking nature. With debates over Judd's mental state, guilt, and the broader implications of her actions, her litigation was famously reenacted by a local Arizona radio station as it was underway.

"Even though the play is based on a very dark story, the play itself feels like a screwball comedy at times," said Matthew Wiener, director. "No one should be afraid that they are going to a horror story. It's a true crime story told with a 21st century sensibility. It's very fun."

The show offers a fresh take on a story steeped in intrigue and sensationalism.

The cast for "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Cathy Dresbach*, Louis Farber*, Jon Gentry, Marshall Glass, Megan Holcomb*, Ron May, Racquel McKenzie, Emily Mohney, and Shad Willingham*. The understudy cast includes Cynnita Agent, Brandon Caraco and Mitchell Glass.

Tickets for "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd" are on sale now and start at $55. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

Select Mask Required Performances

To provide a production to those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment, we have designated a select upcoming performance of "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd" as "Mask Required," on March 2, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in our lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. We ask that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for "Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd" is February 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

