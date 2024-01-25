THE TRUTH ABOUT WINNIE RUTH JUDD World Premiere to Debut At The Phoenix Theatre Company

Delve into the notorious saga of the "Trunk Murderess" and experience a fresh take on this intriguing and sensational story.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

THE TRUTH ABOUT WINNIE RUTH JUDD World Premiere to Debut At The Phoenix Theatre Company

Audiences will be transported back to the 1930s, exploring the life, trials and tribulations of the "Trunk Murderess" with The Phoenix Theatre Company's world premiere of "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd." The show will run from Feb. 7 to March 17, 2024, in the Hardes Theatre.

Delving into the notorious saga of Winnie Ruth Judd, this controversial mystery centers around a woman scorned. Winnie was charged with not only the murder of two women, Agnes Anne LeRoi and Hedvig Samuelson, in Phoenix but also the transportation of their bodies to Los Angeles in a trunk. Encompassing the trial as well as multiple escapes from a mental hospital, her case gained national attention, becoming one of Arizona's most infamous figures due to its shocking nature. With debates over Judd's mental state, guilt, and the broader implications of her actions, her litigation was famously reenacted by a local Arizona radio station as it was underway.

"Even though the play is based on a very dark story, the play itself feels like a screwball comedy at times," said Matthew Wiener, director. "No one should be afraid that they are going to a horror story. It's a true crime story told with a 21st century sensibility. It's very fun."

The show offers a fresh take on a story steeped in intrigue and sensationalism.

The cast for "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Cathy Dresbach*, Louis Farber*, Jon Gentry, Marshall Glass, Megan Holcomb*, Ron May, Racquel McKenzie, Emily Mohney, and Shad Willingham*. The understudy cast includes Cynnita Agent, Brandon Caraco and Mitchell Glass.

Tickets for "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd" are on sale now and start at $55. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

Select Mask Required Performances

To provide a production to those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment, we have designated a select upcoming performance of "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd" as "Mask Required," on March 2, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in our lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. We ask that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for "Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd" is February 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

ABOUT THE Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company is not only the largest professional regional theatre company in the state, with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages, but it's also the first arts organization in Arizona and a founding member of the Central Arts District. Committed to advancing the performing arts in the Valley, The Phoenix Theatre Company's mission is to create exceptional theatrical experiences that inspire hope and understanding. For more information about our upcoming shows, outreach programs, and more, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.



SPONSORED BY HERBERGER THEATER CENTER




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
ESTEBAN: VALENTINES DAY LOVE Comes to Sound Bites Grill Photo
ESTEBAN: VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE Comes to Sound Bites Grill

Take your special someone on a musical journey of love to celebrate music and passion at Esteban: Valentine's Day Love. The iconic guitarist will serenade you and your Valentine on Thursday, February 14, and Saturday, February 17, at 7 p.m., at Sound Bites Grill, 101 N State Route 89A, F29, in Sedona, Arizona.

2
Student Blog: Academic and Artistic Integrity for Teen Creatives Photo
Student Blog: Academic and Artistic Integrity for Teen Creatives

The maintenance of honesty and fairness in all educational endeavors is what characterizes academic integrity. Upholding ethical standards involves creating work that genuinely represents my own efforts and ideas.

3
Review: ON THE TOWN at Arizona Broadway Theatre Photo
Review: ON THE TOWN at Arizona Broadway Theatre

BroadwayWorld Guest Contributor, David Appleford, reviews Arizona Broadway Theatre's production of ON THE TOWN and applauds it as an “undeniable triumph.” Runs through February 24th.

4
Photos/Video: First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center Photo
Photos/Video: First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center

See first look photos and video of the first show in Herberger Theater Center's season, the Arizona premiere of Islander, winner of Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

More Hot Stories For You

Polygot Theatre's PAPER PLANET Comes To Tempe Center for the Arts, March 21- 24Polygot Theatre's PAPER PLANET Comes To Tempe Center for the Arts, March 21- 24
ESTEBAN: VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE Comes to Sound Bites GrillESTEBAN: VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE Comes to Sound Bites Grill
'Diamond Bloom' Moved To Storage As Construction Begins On Museum Of The West'Diamond Bloom' Moved To Storage As Construction Begins On Museum Of The West
COLDER THAN HERE Comes to As If Theatre in MarchCOLDER THAN HERE Comes to As If Theatre in March

Videos

Photos/First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center Video
Photos/First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII Video
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
Mean Girl High School Version in Phoenix Mean Girl High School Version
Musical Theatre of Anthem (2/22-2/25)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
The Woman in Black in Phoenix The Woman in Black
Herberger Theater Center (2/08-2/25)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Phoenix Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Phoenix Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Marroney Theatre (2/25-3/17)
The World According to Snoopy in Phoenix The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
Disney's Aristocats KIDS in Phoenix Disney's Aristocats KIDS
Musical Theatre of Anthem (2/08-2/11)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
The Lehman Trilogy in Phoenix The Lehman Trilogy
The Phoenix Theatre Company (1/24-2/11)
Malevo in Phoenix Malevo
The Madison Center for the Arts (2/23-2/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You