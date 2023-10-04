THE CANNIBAL DIARIES to Premiere at B3 Theater This Month

A raucous comedy about the lengths one goes to maintain their way of life.
It's some time in near future America and the consumption of meat is outlawed. Red-blooded Americans must fulfill their carnivorous cravings somehow, someway. Enter 13-year-old Cindy and her family of cannibals. They prey upon members of the community while keeping their cannibalism under wraps. But what happens when an entire nation turns cannibal? Everyone and anyone becomes what's on the menu. Thus, Cindy and her fam venture on an arduous journey to start a new life in Mexico. Will they survive or find themselves as someone else's UberEats?
THE CANNIBAL DIARIES is an appetizing (if you were Hannibal Lecter) and raucous comedy about the length one goes to maintain one's way of life. Written by playwright Paco José Madden and directed by Ilana Lydia, the play premieres at B3 Theater at the Black Chair Studio. Performances of THE CANNIBAL DIARIES are October 20th through 28th (Fridays @ 7PM, Sunday October 22nd at 2PM and 7PM, and Saturday October 28th at 2PM and 7PM). For more information and tickets, go to Click Here. Cannibalism never tasted so good.
CAST
Aija Tuffentsamer
Emile Fruean
Kathleen Piersons
Lamar Overton
Lauren Voorhees
Spencer Beckwith
DESIGNERS
Costumes--Briar Rose Dangel
Crochet organs--crochetbykimmi
Fight Choreographer--Devon Mahon
Lighting--Carlin Thomas
Makeup--Carlin Thomas
Props--Bear Hogan
Puppets--Rob Nelson
Set--Jennica Dombrowski
Sound--Chris Piraino
Stage Manager--Charlotte Strayhorne
Videos
