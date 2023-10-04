THE CANNIBAL DIARIES to Premiere at B3 Theater This Month

It's some time in near future America and the consumption of meat is outlawed. Red-blooded Americans must fulfill their carnivorous cravings somehow, someway. Enter 13-year-old Cindy and her family of cannibals. They prey upon members of the community while keeping their cannibalism under wraps. But what happens when an entire nation turns cannibal? Everyone and anyone becomes what's on the menu. Thus, Cindy and her fam venture on an arduous journey to start a new life in Mexico. Will they survive or find themselves as someone else's UberEats?

THE CANNIBAL DIARIES is an appetizing (if you were Hannibal Lecter) and raucous comedy about the length one goes to maintain one's way of life. Written by playwright Paco José Madden and directed by Ilana Lydia, the play premieres at B3 Theater at the Black Chair Studio. Performances of THE CANNIBAL DIARIES are October 20th through 28th (Fridays @ 7PM, Sunday October 22nd at 2PM and 7PM, and Saturday October 28th at 2PM and 7PM). For more information and tickets, go to Click Here. Cannibalism never tasted so good.

CAST

Aija Tuffentsamer

Emile Fruean

Kathleen Piersons

Lamar Overton

Lauren Voorhees

Spencer Beckwith

DESIGNERS

Costumes--Briar Rose Dangel

Crochet organs--crochetbykimmi

Fight Choreographer--Devon Mahon

Lighting--Carlin Thomas

Makeup--Carlin Thomas

Props--Bear Hogan

Puppets--Rob Nelson

Set--Jennica Dombrowski

Sound--Chris Piraino

Stage Manager--Charlotte Strayhorne