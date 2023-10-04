THE CANNIBAL DIARIES to Premiere at B3 Theater This Month

A raucous comedy about the lengths one goes to maintain their way of life.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 1 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arizona Broadway Theatre Photo 4 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arizona Broadway Theatre

THE CANNIBAL DIARIES to Premiere at B3 Theater This Month

It's some time in near future America and the consumption of meat is outlawed. Red-blooded Americans must fulfill their carnivorous cravings somehow, someway. Enter 13-year-old Cindy and her family of cannibals. They prey upon members of the community while keeping their cannibalism under wraps. But what happens when an entire nation turns cannibal? Everyone and anyone becomes what's on the menu. Thus, Cindy and her fam venture on an arduous journey to start a new life in Mexico. Will they survive or find themselves as someone else's UberEats?

THE CANNIBAL DIARIES is an appetizing (if you were Hannibal Lecter) and raucous comedy about the length one goes to maintain one's way of life. Written by playwright Paco José Madden and directed by Ilana Lydia, the play premieres at B3 Theater at the Black Chair Studio. Performances of THE CANNIBAL DIARIES are October 20th through 28th (Fridays @ 7PM, Sunday October 22nd at 2PM and 7PM, and Saturday October 28th at 2PM and 7PM). For more information and tickets, go to Click Here. Cannibalism never tasted so good.

CAST
Aija Tuffentsamer
Emile Fruean
Kathleen Piersons
Lamar Overton
Lauren Voorhees
Spencer Beckwith
DESIGNERS

Costumes--Briar Rose Dangel
Crochet organs--crochetbykimmi
Fight Choreographer--Devon Mahon
Lighting--Carlin Thomas
Makeup--Carlin Thomas
Props--Bear Hogan
Puppets--Rob Nelson
Set--Jennica Dombrowski
Sound--Chris Piraino
Stage Manager--Charlotte Strayhorne




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Tony Award-Winning Actor Shuler Hensley Headlines SCROOGE THE MUSICAL At Arizona Theatre C Photo
Tony Award-Winning Actor Shuler Hensley Headlines SCROOGE THE MUSICAL At Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company has announced Hollywood film and stage actor Shuler Hensley as the title character in the theatre's holiday show, Scrooge! The Musical.

2
Emerson Theater Collaboratives INDECENT Set to Open This Week Photo
Emerson Theater Collaborative's INDECENT Set to Open This Week

Experience the deeply moving and thought-provoking production of 'Indecent' at Emerson Theater Collaborative in Sedona. Explore the controversial Broadway debut that tackles themes of art, freedom, censorship, and persecution. Don't miss this Tony Award-winning play.

3
THE CANNIBAL DIARIES to Premiere at B3 Theater This Month Photo
THE CANNIBAL DIARIES to Premiere at B3 Theater This Month

In a near future America where meat is outlawed, a family of cannibals must hide their cravings. But when the nation turns cannibal, they embark on a journey to Mexico. Don't miss the raucous comedy, THE CANNIBAL DIARIES, premiering at B3 Theater. October 20-28.

4
Judith Ann Miller And David Dauncey Define Home In Upcoming Exhibition At Scotts Photo
Judith Ann Miller And David Dauncey Define 'Home' In Upcoming Exhibition At Scottsdale Public Art

Scottsdale Public Art's newest exhibition, “HOME-ING,” running Oct. 10 to Dec. 31 at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, centers personal imagery and family memories that evoke “home” for artists Judith Ann Miller and David Dauncey.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GLORIA by Brendan Jacobs-Jenkins
Stray Cat Theatre (9/29-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything Goes
Mesa Community College - Performing Arts Center (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barefoot in the Park
Arizona Theatre Company (9/23-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online,
5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online, (8/29-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Potential Show
Lyric Theatre (8/22-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.
Musical Theatre of Anthem (10/05-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden
Combs Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Mesa Community College - MCC Theatre (10/06-10/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You