THE BIG BUG CIRCUS is Coming to Great AZ Puppet Theater

SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

By: Mar. 22, 2024
"THE BIG BUG CIRCUS": A carnival of silly and exciting circus acts starring insects: marvel at the powerful strongman ant! Gasp at the brave tightrope-walking caterpillar! Cheer for the juggling dung beetle! A fantastic original show featuring marionette (string puppet) bugs that’s fun for the whole family. 

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . 

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




