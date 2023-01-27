Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ANDREWS BROTHERS is Now Playing at Hale Theatre

The Andrews Brothers runs from January 17th - March 7th 2022 on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Jan. 27, 2023  
THE ANDREWS BROTHERS is Now Playing at Hale Theatre

Just about everyone of a certain age knows about the Andrews Sisters, an internationally famous trio of "girl singers" who rocketed to fame in the 1940s. LaVerne, Patty, and Maxene sang their way into the hearts of Americans with such tunes as Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Straighten Up and Fly Right, Slow Boat to China, and I'll Be with You in Apple Blossom Time. Over their careers, they charted more than 100 Billboard hits, 46 of them in the Top Ten - more than Elvis and The Beatles - and sold 100-million records.

But did you ever hear of the Andrews Brothers? You will soon, as they slip into the Andrews Sisters' skirts and tap shoes to perform a USO show for World War II troops after the Sisters' appearance became unavoidably canceled. The guys have plenty of experience, sort of, as USO stagehands. They step up to save the day (or night), as they sing and dance to the amusement of the soldiers - and for one of them, into the heart of a pretty admirer, backup singer Peggy Jones. Mistaken identities and madcap adventures abound in this wonderful valentine to the heroes of the Greatest Generation.

The show features two star studded casts! The GOLD cast will star Joey Morrison as Max, Trevon Powell as Lawrence, Reece Harris as Patrick and Michala Montano as Peggy. The GREEN cast will star Raymond Barcelo as Max, Adam Guinn as Lawrence, Kyle Webb as Patrick and Holly Payne as Peggy. Both casts consist of your favorite Hale actors and they will surely blow your socks off!

One hilarious skit follows another in the show studded with more than two dozen Andrews Sisters hits. Directed by Cambrian James (a multi award winning director and choreographer) and Music Directed by Lincoln Wright, it is a fun-filled evening for the entire family! The Andrews Brothers runs from January 17th - March 7th 2022 on Mondays and Tuesdays. Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for youth ages 5-17. Obtain tickets by calling Hale's box office at 480-497-1181 or online at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com.




KODO To Explore Traditional Japanese Performance Art In Scottsdale Photo
KODO To Explore Traditional Japanese Performance Art In Scottsdale
The professional taiko drumming troupe KODO will perform on Feb. 15 and 16 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
The Bridge Initiative & Estrella Mountain Community College Launch Partnership With LI Photo
The Bridge Initiative & Estrella Mountain Community College Launch Partnership With LIKE HEAVEN
The Bridge Initiative will be in residence this spring at Estrella Mountain Community College, the inauguration of a new professional/educational theatre partnership launching with the world premiere of Arizona playwright Elaine Romero's “Like Heaven.”
Broadway Star Ramin Karimloo And More Come To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts In Photo
Broadway Star Ramin Karimloo And More Come To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts In February
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022-23 season with new performances in February. From a legendary American jazz bassist and a performance of Beethoven's greatest work to a Broadway star known for his roles as Valjean and Enjolras in “Les Misérables” and the perfect post-Valentine's Day classical date night, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has a little something for everyone this February. 
The Nash To Host Summer Jazz Camp At Arizona School For The Arts, June 18 - 24 Photo
The Nash To Host Summer Jazz Camp At Arizona School For The Arts, June 18 - 24
The Nash announces a new summer program, its all-day Summer Jazz Camp for middle and high school instrumentalists and vocalists.

More Hot Stories For You


KODO To Explore Traditional Japanese Performance Art In ScottsdaleKODO To Explore Traditional Japanese Performance Art In Scottsdale
January 26, 2023

The professional taiko drumming troupe KODO will perform on Feb. 15 and 16 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
The Bridge Initiative & Estrella Mountain Community College Launch Partnership With LIKE HEAVENThe Bridge Initiative & Estrella Mountain Community College Launch Partnership With LIKE HEAVEN
January 26, 2023

The Bridge Initiative will be in residence this spring at Estrella Mountain Community College, the inauguration of a new professional/educational theatre partnership launching with the world premiere of Arizona playwright Elaine Romero's “Like Heaven.”
Broadway Star Ramin Karimloo And More Come To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts In FebruaryBroadway Star Ramin Karimloo And More Come To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts In February
January 25, 2023

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022-23 season with new performances in February. From a legendary American jazz bassist and a performance of Beethoven's greatest work to a Broadway star known for his roles as Valjean and Enjolras in “Les Misérables” and the perfect post-Valentine's Day classical date night, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has a little something for everyone this February. 
Theater Works Presents 2023 Gala in March Theater Works Presents 2023 Gala in March
January 24, 2023

Constance W. McMillin, a consistent supporter, advocate, and strong voice for the theater in the community whose relationship with Theater Works began in the early 1990s, will be honored at the annual Theater Works gala, under the theme A Night in Paris, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.
Childsplay's TOMAS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Returns Next MonthChildsplay's TOMAS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Returns Next Month
January 23, 2023

Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre for youth since 1977, brings Tomás and the Library to the theater in its 46th season.
share