TFTV Presents FAMDEMIC, A Live Table Read

Event is the culmination of a Sitcom Boot Camp led by comedy director Brian Levant.

The University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) will present the World Premiere of FAMDEMIC, an original network-style comedy created by TFTV students, the culmination of a Sitcom Boot Camp guided by award-winning director Brian Levant (Happy Days, Mork & Mindy, Beethoven, The Spy Next Door). Professional actors, cast by Levant, will read the speaking parts in a virtual, staged table read.

The cast includes Marion Ross (Mrs. Cunningham from Happy Days), Brian Haley (Gran Torino), Alex Meneses (Everybody Loves Raymond), Jim Meskimen (Family Guy), Julia Reilly (School Spirit, Dead Silent), Alex Simpson (Figment Crave, UA BFA Acting 2023) and Zane Austin (Max II). The table read will take place online on Wednesday October 28 and is open to the public.

In the third annual installment of the UA Sitcom Boot Camp led by guest artist Levant, students simulated every step of the creative process, along with the frustration, the pressure, and the improvisational thinking that comprises the process of a professional Writers Room.

"In choosing to set the story during the COVID-19 era," says Levant, "the students chose to address how the pandemic has affected all of our lives. The class dealt with a challenging premise that required creating multiple characters and storylines, while finding humor in the reality of trying times. Writing a quality half-hour comedy is difficult under any circumstances, much less in just over 40 hours of class time. I was nervous at the beginning of the semester that collaborating online would deny the possibility of generating the chemistry that interaction sparks, however after the first few sessions, my fears were forgotten as people learned how to express themselves and contribute creatively despite the walls between us. I'm incredibly proud of this class and what they've accomplished and can't wait for them to see their work brought to life."

An alumnus of the University of Arizona and a graduate of the University of New Mexico, Brian Levant's name appears on over 400 episodes of television and pilots as a writer, show runner and director. He started his long television career in 1977 as a writer on The Jeffersons, and worked as writer, supervising producer, story editor and story and program consultant on Happy Days. Other television credits include Mork & Mindy and Married With Children. He is best known for directing the comedy films Beethoven, The Flintstones, Jingle All the Way, Are We There Yet? and The Spy Next Door, starring Jackie Chan.

Wednesday October 28 at 7:30pm. Click to join at arizona.zoom.us/s/83273048052.

