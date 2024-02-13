Spotlight: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at Herberger Theatre Center

Direct from the United Kingdom, with a cast from the West End of London, comes the second longest-running play in the history of British Theatre. Stephen Mallatratt adapts Susan Hill’s 1983 novel into a bone-chilling drama capturing its essence with masterful precision.

Obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, Arthur Kipps engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. See it if you dare!