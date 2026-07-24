Scottsdale Philharmonic to Launch First Summer Concert Series with John Williams Program

NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. Sign Up

The Scottsdale Philharmonic will kick off its first summer season with a concert this Sunday. The July 26 concert marks the beginning of Scottsdale Philharmonic's transition to a year-round performance schedule.

The program for the July 26 concert, with guest conductor Dana Graybeal leading the orchestra, features some of John Williams' most iconic film scores including music from Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-terrestial, Jaws, Jurassic Park and Superman.

The July 26 concert also features guest soloists Chen Holtzman, mezzo-soprano, and Christopher Wall, tenor, to perform the beloved duet “Time to Say Goodbye.”

“Attendees will recognize many of these popular pieces,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “With the addition of two summer concerts, we are now presenting classical music year-round in the Valley. This dream has been 15 years in the making.”

On Sunday, Aug. 30, the Philharmonic will present its Choral Concert with J.S. Bach's Brandenburt 3, Grofe's Mississippi, Smetana's Dance of the Comedians, Schubert's Mass g-minor, and Smetana's Bartered Bride. “The combination of the orchestra and chorale brings great life to these classical pieces,” Partridge adds.

The July 26 and Aug. 30 concerts will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. The venue has ample free parking for attendees.

“In addition to the two new summer concerts, we are adding 7-9 pm Thursday performances for all concerts in the 2026-27 Season,” says Partridge. “With these additions, we will now be the only local classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round! Season tickets for concerts are now available online.”

“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can't attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and scholarships programs,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.

“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.”

Don't Miss a Phoenix News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming