Scottsdale Philharmonic To Expand Concert Programming Throughout The Year

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While many arts organizations in the Valley take a break for the summer, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is adding concerts. Joy Patrdige, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, has announced that they will be increasing the number of concerts by adding a two concert Summer Series in July and August.

“With these additions, we will now be the only classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round." Partridge states. “Our new Summer Series Program includes a pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, July 26 and a full concert with chorale on Sunday, Aug. 30, both at 4 p.m.,” Partridge adds.

“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge states.

“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”

All concerts for the 2026-27 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays and 7-9 p.m. for Thursday performances.

Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at the Scottsdale Philharmonic website.

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