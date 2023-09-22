Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Reveals Lineup For 2023–24 Dance Series

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has announced the performances that will be part of its 2023–24 Dance Series.

The center is among the premier contemporary dance presenters of the Southwest. This season, witness the creativity of Los Angeles-based Jacob Jones The Company, the comedy of the all-male Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the storytelling of Gibney Company and the ever-evolving repertory of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

“We're beyond excited for the return of Jacob Jonas The Company, for the opportunity to be part of the Trocks' epic 50th-anniversary tour, to host Gibney Company's Arizona debut, and to welcome back Hubbard Street Dance Chicago after too many years away,” said Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming manager for the center. “Plus, we've got all kinds of ways to engage and connect with fellow dance lovers throughout the year, so be sure to join us this season!”

Jacob Jones The Company (JJTC) starts off the season with a performance on Nov. 17, 2023. JJTC is a Los Angeles-based creative company that intersects dance across mediums to make original works and initiates nontraditional collaborations. Also, join the company for a virtual conversation with members of Jacob Jonas The Company about their recent film work, “Films.Dance,” and catch the screening on Oct. 5, 2023.

Following Jacob Jonas The Company into the new year will be Hubbard Street Dance Chicago with two performances on Feb. 1 and 2, 2024. For 46 years, Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance — bringing top choreographers and works to Chicago and beyond. To date, the company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 U.S. states.

At home in Chicago, Hubbard Street performs 20 times a year and delivers education programs in 50 classrooms across 17 Chicagoland schools. HSDC Education expands the company’s reach beyond traditional concert dance audiences and ensures everyone can access world-class dance and instruction.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo continues the Dance Series with a performance featuring their internationally beloved troupe of male dancers on Feb. 17, 2024. The group uses skillful pointe work to parody classical ballet. According to The Guardian, it’s “the funniest night you’ll ever have at the ballet!”

Founded in New York City in 1974, the company began by appearing in late-late shows in off-off-Broadway lofts for small audiences. Audiences will have the chance to learn about the company’s history — following its inception in the wake of the Stonewall riots — during a panel discussion with company members and artistic leadership team before the performance.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice in Wonderland,” MOMIX will be sending audiences flying down the rabbit hole with their newest show on March 3, 2024. Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters, including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts and a variety of other surprises.

Rounding off the Dance Series is Gibney Company on March 16, 2024. Gibney Company, led by artistic director Gina Gibney and director Gilbert T Small II, performs works by renowned and rising international choreographers, Johan Ingar, Yin Yue and Sharon Eyal, who are committed to exploring connections between contemporary dance alongside storytelling.

Gibney Company will be hosting a virtual talk with Gina Gibney and Gilbert T Small II on Feb. 26, 2024, and Gibney PRO, a movement workshop designed for emerging artists to get a glimpse into Gibney Company’s ethos and daily practices on March 15, 2024.

All dance performances will take place in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Subscriptions to all four performances and tickets to individual shows are now on sale. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.