Scottsdale Arts to Welcome The New Year With Diverse, Entertaining Events

Don't miss out on the exciting shows and exhibitions in January.

Dec. 13, 2023

This January, Scottsdale Arts will present a fresh and fun lineup of events to kick off the new year.

January starts by welcoming Detour Company Theatre back to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with three showings of “Footloose” from Jan. 5–7. Jeffrey Siegel celebrates 45 seasons of Keyboard Conversations with the first show in 2024 highlighting “The Power and Passion of Beethoven.”

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will also offer a range of events in January, from Knight Rise at Sunset inside the James Turrell Skyspace to “Three Parallels + Four Shades,” featuring an artist talk by Phillip K. Smith III and a performance by Nicole L Olson.

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information.

PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

Detour Company Theatre | Footloose: The Musical

Friday–Sunday, Jan. 5–7, 3 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: Free

Join Detour Company Theatre and cut loose with “Footloose!” This explosive movie musical celebrates liberation, passion and self-determination alongside an Oscar-nominated score and iconic songs, including “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Footloose” and “Let's Hear It for the Boy.”

 

Keyboard Conversations️ with Jeffrey Siegel: The Power and Passion of Beethoven

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $26

The first Keyboard Conversations concert of 2024 highlights “The Power and Passion of Beethoven” with two of the composer's personal favorites, the “Appassionata” and “Sonata for Theresa,” as well as the popular “Für Elise.”

 

Knight Rise at Sunset

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $45

In this illuminating event and workshop, you will experience the sunset inside the James Turrell Skyspace “Knight Rise” at SMoCA.

 

COLORLOVE Opening Reception

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, 4–5:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Free
Join Scottsdale Public Art and the artists from “COLORLOVE” to celebrate the opening of the new community exhibition.

 

Arturo Sandoval

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $52

A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval is one of the most brilliant, multifaceted and renowned musicians of our time.

 

Jazz Lounge: I Got Rhythm—A Tribute to Cole Porter and George Gershwin

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, 3 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $30

Jan Sandwich presents a new show saluting two of the greatest songwriters of all time with wonderful music like “I Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Just One of Those Things,” “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” and many more.

 

Three Parallels + Four Shades: Artist Talk & Performance

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $40

Join us for a special artist talk by Phillip K. Smith III, followed by an encore performance of “Four Shades” by Nicole L Olson, in collaboration with intermedia artist Shomit Barua.

 

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $35

Cécile McLorin Salvant is an eclectic curator, unearthing rarely recorded, forgotten songs with strong narratives, interesting power dynamics, unexpected twists and humor.

 

Arizona Concours d'Elegance

Sunday, Jan 21, 2024, 7 a.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center 
Tickets start at $85 ($100 beginning Jan. 1)
The sixth edition of the Arizona Concours d'Elegance will focus on some of the world's most superb examples of the art of coachbuilding and car design, shown in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party.

Balancing Acts: Public Reading

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, 2 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: Free
Caregiving is both challenging and rewarding. Listen to original stories written by caregivers in Balancing Acts, the eight-week writing workshop led by Amy Silverman.

 

LOOKING AHEAD 

SMoCA's 25th Birthday Celebration

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Join us to celebrate 25 years of SMoCA with art, performances, food, drink and more. Details coming soon to SMoCA.org/events.

The ARTrageous Gala | Cosmic Crescendo

Saturday, April 6, 2024
Scottsdale Civic Center
Witness eclipse-inspired performances blending dance, music and visuals, celebrating the seamless unity of art forms at ARTrageous Gala | Cosmic Crescendo. Details coming soon to ScottsdaleArts.org/events.

EXHIBITIONS 

Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures 

Sept. 16, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: $7 to $12 
“Multiple Exposures” presents a survey of the work of Christina Fernandez, a crucially important Los Angeles-based artist, who has spent more than 30 years in an exploration of gender, labor, migration and her Mexican American identity through photographic storytelling. 

Earth and Sky 

Sept. 23, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: $7 to $12 
“Earth and Sky” highlights artworks primarily from SMoCA's Collection that touch on how humans inhabit, construct or perceive various environments. 

Phillip K. Smith III: Three Parallels 

Oct. 29, 2022, through Jan. 14, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: $7 to $12 
Southern California artist Phillip K. Smith III creates a site-specific, commissioned work that highlights changes in perception as related to light, color, time and space. 

Roelof Knol: the space in between 

Sept. 23, 2023, through July 28, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: $7 to $12 
In this new immersive installation, emerging Dutch artist Roelof Knol creates a playful, interactive, audiovisual experience that invites viewers to explore their relationship between digital and physical spaces. 

_____ space Exhibitions 

Sept. 22, 2023, through July 28, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: free 
____ space (blank space) is a new, experimental, flexible space at SMoCA, currently featuring two installations by artists Kenaim Al-Shatti and Roelof Knol. 

COLORLOVE 

Jan. 8 through March 30, 2024
Scottsdale Civic Center Library 
Admission: free 
This community exhibition celebrates the power of the full rainbow of colors. Juried and co-curated by Tucson artist Lex Gjurasic.

Coming to Terms 

July 21, 2023, through Feb. 11, 2024
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Admission: free 
“Coming to Terms” presents 11 artworks by Arizona-based artists, each aligning with one of 11 terms from a taxonomy for the study of empirical aesthetics. 

Breaking the Binary 

Oct. 11, 2023, through April 15, 2024 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Admission: free 
Featuring surrealistic self-portraits by youth associated with the nonprofit one•n•ten, “Breaking the Binary” explores what being queer means to them. 

Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection 

Ongoing 
Various locations throughout Scottsdale 
Admission: free 
More than 150 artworks, many of them large-scale sculptures, can be found throughout the city at parks, in public facilities, and along the streets. See the map at ScottsdalePublicArt.org for locations. 

For more information about the events, and to order tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.

Scottsdale Arts would like to thank the following sponsors and partners: City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, Nationwide, Panasonic Connect, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, SRP, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, AJ's Fine Foods, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Arizona Community Foundation, Arizona Republic, Great American Title Agency, Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation, Betty Hum & Alan Yudell, Christine and Richard Kovach, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Tiffany & Bosco.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.

 

 

 

