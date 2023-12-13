Scottsdale Arts to Welcome The New Year With Diverse, Entertaining Events

Don't miss out on the exciting shows and exhibitions in January.
This January, Scottsdale Arts will present a fresh and fun lineup of events to kick off the new year.
January starts by welcoming Detour Company Theatre back to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with three showings of “Footloose” from Jan. 5–7. Jeffrey Siegel celebrates 45 seasons of Keyboard Conversations with the first show in 2024 highlighting “The Power and Passion of Beethoven.”
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will also offer a range of events in January, from Knight Rise at Sunset inside the James Turrell Skyspace to “Three Parallels + Four Shades,” featuring an artist talk by Phillip K. Smith III and a performance by Nicole L Olson.
The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information.
PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS
Friday–Sunday, Jan. 5–7, 3 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: Free
Join Detour Company Theatre and cut loose with “Footloose!” This explosive movie musical celebrates liberation, passion and self-determination alongside an Oscar-nominated score and iconic songs, including “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Footloose” and “Let's Hear It for the Boy.”
Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $26
The first Keyboard Conversations concert of 2024 highlights “The Power and Passion of Beethoven” with two of the composer's personal favorites, the “Appassionata” and “Sonata for Theresa,” as well as the popular “Für Elise.”
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 5 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Tickets: $45
In this illuminating event and workshop, you will experience the sunset inside the James Turrell Skyspace “Knight Rise” at SMoCA.
Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, 4–5:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Free
Join Scottsdale Public Art and the artists from “COLORLOVE” to celebrate the opening of the new community exhibition.
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $52
A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval is one of the most brilliant, multifaceted and renowned musicians of our time.
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, 3 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $30
Jan Sandwich presents a new show saluting two of the greatest songwriters of all time with wonderful music like “I Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Just One of Those Things,” “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” and many more.
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, 5 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Tickets: $40
Join us for a special artist talk by Phillip K. Smith III, followed by an encore performance of “Four Shades” by Nicole L Olson, in collaboration with intermedia artist Shomit Barua.
Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $35
Cécile McLorin Salvant is an eclectic curator, unearthing rarely recorded, forgotten songs with strong narratives, interesting power dynamics, unexpected twists and humor.
Sunday, Jan 21, 2024, 7 a.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $85 ($100 beginning Jan. 1)
The sixth edition of the Arizona Concours d'Elegance will focus on some of the world's most superb examples of the art of coachbuilding and car design, shown in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party.
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, 2 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: Free
Caregiving is both challenging and rewarding. Listen to original stories written by caregivers in Balancing Acts, the eight-week writing workshop led by Amy Silverman.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday, Feb. 9, 2024
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Join us to celebrate 25 years of SMoCA with art, performances, food, drink and more. Details coming soon to SMoCA.org/events.
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Scottsdale Civic Center
Witness eclipse-inspired performances blending dance, music and visuals, celebrating the seamless unity of art forms at ARTrageous Gala | Cosmic Crescendo. Details coming soon to ScottsdaleArts.org/events.
EXHIBITIONS
Sept. 16, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $7 to $12
“Multiple Exposures” presents a survey of the work of Christina Fernandez, a crucially important Los Angeles-based artist, who has spent more than 30 years in an exploration of gender, labor, migration and her Mexican American identity through photographic storytelling.
Sept. 23, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $7 to $12
“Earth and Sky” highlights artworks primarily from SMoCA's Collection that touch on how humans inhabit, construct or perceive various environments.
Oct. 29, 2022, through Jan. 14, 2024
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $7 to $12
Southern California artist Phillip K. Smith III creates a site-specific, commissioned work that highlights changes in perception as related to light, color, time and space.
Sept. 23, 2023, through July 28, 2024
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $7 to $12
In this new immersive installation, emerging Dutch artist Roelof Knol creates a playful, interactive, audiovisual experience that invites viewers to explore their relationship between digital and physical spaces.
Sept. 22, 2023, through July 28, 2024
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: free
____ space (blank space) is a new, experimental, flexible space at SMoCA, currently featuring two installations by artists Kenaim Al-Shatti and Roelof Knol.
Jan. 8 through March 30, 2024
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Admission: free
This community exhibition celebrates the power of the full rainbow of colors. Juried and co-curated by Tucson artist Lex Gjurasic.
July 21, 2023, through Feb. 11, 2024
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Admission: free
“Coming to Terms” presents 11 artworks by Arizona-based artists, each aligning with one of 11 terms from a taxonomy for the study of empirical aesthetics.
Oct. 11, 2023, through April 15, 2024
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Admission: free
Featuring surrealistic self-portraits by youth associated with the nonprofit one•n•ten, “Breaking the Binary” explores what being queer means to them.
Ongoing
Various locations throughout Scottsdale
Admission: free
More than 150 artworks, many of them large-scale sculptures, can be found throughout the city at parks, in public facilities, and along the streets. See the map at ScottsdalePublicArt.org for locations.
For more information about the events, and to order tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.
