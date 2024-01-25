Scottsdale Arts Welcome Vocal Powerhouses In 2024

Scottsdale Arts welcomes vocal powerhouses in 2024 with a variety of entertaining concerts for all.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts welcomes vocal powerhouses to the stage in 2024 with a variety of entertaining concerts for all, including a performance of greatest hits from Australia's Ten Tenors on Saturday, February 24. 

“The upcoming voice shows promise an extraordinary showcase of vocal prowess and musical diversity,” said Maria Cruz, programming coordinator for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “From the mesmerizing harmonies and choreography of The TEN Tenors to the versatile and charismatic Storm Large and the barbershop harmonic choral experience of The Scottsdale Chorus, audiences are in for a treat.” 

The TEN Tenors' make a stop in Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 24, to feature the most loved and requested songs the group has performed across its 28-year history and from across multiple genres of music — the best from the world of opera, pop and rock music and so much more. 

The Tenors are renowned for their dynamic performances of some of the greatest songs of all time, accompanied by spectacular Broadway-style choreography. Fan favorites include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Hallelujah,” “Perfect,” “In My Life,” “Here's to the Heroes,” “Shallow” and, of course, “Nessun Dorma.” The Tenors are also known for their fun musical medleys that take audiences on a jaw-dropping romp through a spectacular catalog of big hits. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, Scottsdale welcomes “Rock Star: Supernova” finalist Storm Large. Large made her debut as a guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and she is featured on its album “Get Happy.” 

“Renowned for her dynamic stage presence and versatile voice, singer-songwriter Storm Large captivates audiences with her eclectic performances,” Cruz said. “From rock to pop, to folk, her expansive repertoire promises a night of entertainment that transcends musical boundaries.” 

In a unique collaboration with the Grammy award-winning Phoenix Chorale, Scottsdale Arts will present “Mozart Requiem” on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10. This special project features 28 singers of The Phoenix Chorale plus a chamber orchestra performing a fascinating masterpiece.  

“Intrigue, intensity and imagery combine in one of history's most dramatic and beloved classical works, combined with Arizona's ‘first look' at Christopher Tin's elegy on our friends in the sky, 'The Lost Birds,' nominated for a Grammy award in 2023,” said artistic director Christopher Gabbitas. 

The 2023–24 season ends with Arizona's own Scottsdale Chorus on Saturday, June 1. The chorus takes familiar melodies, blends them with a cappella harmonies, adds fascinating rhythms and innovative choreography, and multiplies it with 80-plus energetic singers and performers to create a passion-filled, joyful show sure to change lives through the shared love of music. 

“These performances offer a chance to witness world-class vocalists across different genres, creating a rich tapestry of musical expressions,” Cruz said. “Whether you appreciate classical, contemporary or choral music, the voice series caters to a wide range of tastes, ensuring a memorable and engaging experience for all attendees.” 

All concerts will take place at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Ticket prices vary by show. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information. 



Recommended For You