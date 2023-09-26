Scottsdale Arts Unveils 2023–24 Classical And Chamber Concerts

Scottsdale Arts has announced the classical and chamber concerts that will be part of the 2023–24 season, its 46th season of Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel, and new collaborations with local ensembles.

The Virginia G. Piper Concert Series is among the premier classical concert series in the Southwest, and this year's lineup is one of its strongest yet with concerts by Alexander Malofeev, Jonathan Biss, Canadian Brass, Takács Quartet and Joshua Bell with Larisa Martínez.

Siegel, who has been performing his signature Keyboard Conversations for 55 years, will return for a 46th year at the center in Scottsdale with four shows: “Chopin and Liszt,” “The Power and Passion of Beethoven,” “A French Musical Feast” and “Three Great Romantics.” These brilliantly polished concerts-with-commentary combine captivating comments with dynamic performances of piano masterpieces, concluding with a lively question-and-answer session.

Chamber concerts by innovative ensembles, Kronos Quartet and Turtle Island Quartet, progressively embrace the work of accomplished contemporary composers with varying life experiences and musical foundations.

As part of its mission to collaborate with local musicians and organizations, Scottsdale Arts also welcomes the new Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra to its stage.

Below is the schedule of classical and chamber concerts at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):

Turtle Island Quartet: Island Prayers

Oct. 15, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Winner of the 2006 and 2008 Grammys for Best Classical Crossover Album, Turtle Island Quartet performs a new evening-length program, “Island Prayers,” which includes four commissioned works written by the quartet's founder Balakrishnan; six-time Grammy-winner Terence Blanchard; MacArthur Genius fellow, singer and banjo player Rhiannon Giddens; and New Music USA Composer-in-Residence and Joyce Award winner Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate.

Alexander Malofeev

Oct. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Described as “the latest phenomenon of the Russian piano school” (Corriere della Sera), Alexander Malofeev came to international prominence when he won the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians at age 13. Now the first Young Yamaha Artist is returning to Scottsdale with performances of works by Handel, Purcell, Muffat, Bach, Weinberg and Wagner.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra



Oct. 22, 2023, 4 p.m.

Dec. 10, 2023, 4 p.m.

Feb. 18, 2024, 4 p.m.

Mar. 24, 2024, 4 p.m.

The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra was founded in 2023 to provide highly skilled musicians the opportunity to perform high-caliber live concert events that uplift, inspire and culturally enrich its members and the community. Full programs to be announced at a later date.

Canadian Brass

Dec. 15, 2023, 8 p.m.

Known for embracing engagement as a fundamental element of performance, Canadian Brass performs Christmas classics like “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Carol of the Bells” during this special “Making Spirits Bright” concert.

Kronos Quartet

Feb. 23, 2024, 8 p.m.

For nearly 50 years, San Francisco's Kronos Quartet has reimagined the string quartet experience and become one of the most celebrated and influential groups of our era. The quartet has given thousands of concerts worldwide, released more than 70 recordings, and collaborated with many of the world's most accomplished composers and performers across many genres.

Jonathan Biss

March 1, 2024, 8 p.m.

World-renowned pianist Jonathan Biss channels his deep musical curiosity into performances and projects in the concert hall and beyond, including works by Schubert and a newly commissioned piece by Alvin Singleton.

Takács Quartet

March 22, 2024, 8 p.m.

In its 49th season, the world-renowned Takács Quartet presents a program called “The Natural World” with compositions from Haydn, Beethoven, and a newly commissioned work entitled “flow” by Phoenix composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama. Ngwenyana's new work, co-commissioned by nine major U.S. concert series, emanates from research on seasonal starling murmurations, black hole collisions, protein music and Madagascar lemur songs, amongst other natural phenomena.

Joshua Bell with Larisa Martínez

March 22, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell and vocalist Larisa Martínez present “Voice and the Violin,” exploring repertoire from classical art song and opera to musical theater and selections by Puerto Rican and Spanish composers.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel:

“Chopin and Liszt”

Dec. 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffrey Siegel explores the sumptuous melodies and exhilarating virtuosity of Chopin and Liszt.

“The Power and Passion of Beethoven”

Jan. 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

The first Keyboard Conversations concert of 2024 highlights Beethoven with two of the composer's personal favorites, the “Appassionata” and “Sonata for Theresa.”

“A French Musical Feast”

Feb. 6, 2024, 7:30 p.m

Enjoy “A French Musical Feast” with Jeffrey Siegel as he serves up Debussy's “Clair de lune” alongside pieces by Ravel, Saint-Saëns and Satie.

“Three Great Romantics”

Mar. 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

The final Keyboard Conversations concert of the season turns the spotlight on “Three Great Romantics” of classical music: Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Grieg.

All concerts are performed in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information. A discounted subscription package is available for the five-concert Dance Series and the four-concert Keyboard Conversations series.

The Virginia G. Piper Concert Series is sponsored by the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust and the Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music. Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel is sponsored by the Dr. David and Joan Goldfarb Trust.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is a department of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts. Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.