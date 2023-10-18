Scottsdale Arts Offers Major Festivals, Holiday Performances In November

The fall season continues as Scottsdale Arts welcomes back Canal Convergence for "The Power of Play,” brings the Dreamy Draw Music Festival and The Mavericks to Scottsdale Civic Center and joins the holiday festivities with Jake Shimabukuro on Nov. 25.

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence, and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information.

PERFORMANCES and EVENTS

Library Creatives: Gel Plate Printmaking

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, 4:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free

Participate in this hands-on workshop with “HOME-ING” artists Judith Ann Miller and David Dauncey as they teach about a printmaking process using gel plates.

Dreamy Draw Music Festival

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 2023, 1–11 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $85/single day or $140/weekend

Inspired by the vibrant Southwestern spirit of Arizona, the two-day Dreamy Draw Country Music Festival celebrates the harmonious fusion of country and Americana. Headliners include Midland, Lord Huron, Margo Price, and Trampled by Turtles.

Canal Convergence

Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023

Scottsdale Waterfront

Free

This free, outdoor, 10-night public art event features immersive, large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks and more.

Jazz Ambassadors of The United States Army Field Band

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, 6 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

Just two days before Veterans Day, take in a free concert from the touring big band of the Unites States Army. The Jazz Ambassadors have received great acclaim at home and abroad for performing America's greatest art form: jazz.

Glow Up @SMoCA: Mindful Movement

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $20

Refresh your aura and bathe in the serene light of Phillip K. Smith's “Three Parallels” as Nicole L Olson leads you through a mindful movement exercise intended to get your body moving in ways that bring joy.

Jacob Jonas The Company

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $46

L.A.'s Jacob Jonas The Company intersects dance across mediums and initiates nontraditional collaborations, creating works in a “robust fusion of acrobatics, ballet, modern and street dance” (Los Angeles Times).

Memory Lounge: Keith Johnson

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, 1 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $20/couple

Enjoy an interactive drumming experience with Keith Johnson, a multi-award-winning musician, who will lead you on an exploration of African rhythms, utilizing African drums and other African instruments.

The Mavericks

With special guests Robert Jon & The Wreck

Saturday, Nov 18, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl

Tickets: $62.50

Known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, The Mavericks effortlessly combine country, rock and a variety of Latin styles, creating an unmistakable signature sound.

Jazz Lounge: Victor Caldee and the Cuban Connection Trio

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, 4 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $24

Join renowned Cuban artist Victor Caldee for a night of music, art and expressions that reflect his incredible Cuban culture as well as the sounds of the Caribbean.

Knight Rise at Sunset

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023, 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $45

In this illuminating event and workshop, you will experience the sunset inside James Turrell Skyspace “Knight Rise” at SMoCA.

Rhythm Of The YULETIDE Dance Christmas Special

Friday, Nov 24, 2023, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $35

Join The National Dance Company of Ireland on a festive journey, and let the magic of Christmas begin with all your favorite Christmas songs, performed by world-class musicians, star vocalists, and world-champion dancers.

Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai'i

Saturday, Nov 25, 2023, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $38

Combining signature favorites with a vibrant catalog of holiday classics, “Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai'i” is a warm welcome of merriment and wonder for the season.

Tower of Power: Holidays and Hits

Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28 and 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $43

Described as “a big band of scorching funk” by All About Jazz, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music for more than 55 years.

LOOKING AHEAD

Holiday Performances and Events

Friday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Ticket prices vary by event

Holiday performances and events at Scottsdale Arts include Jane Lynch's “A Swingin' Little Christmas,” Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra, “Assisted Living The Musical: The HOME for the Holidays,” Canadian Brass, Trivia Night @SMoCA: Holiday Edition, Mariachi Sol de Mexico presents Jose Hernandez' “Merry-Achi Christmas” and Squirrel Nut Zippers.

Arizona Concours d'Elegance

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, 9 a.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $85

See a splendid array of 100 rare and historic automobiles in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party at Scottsdale Civic Center.

EXHIBITIONS

Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures

Sept. 16, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

“Multiple Exposures” presents a survey of the work of Christina Fernandez, a crucially important Los Angeles-based artist, who has spent more than 30 years in an exploration of gender, labor, migration and her Mexican American identity through photographic storytelling.

Roelof Knol: the space in between

Sept. 23, 2023, through July 28, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

In this new immersive installation, emerging Dutch artist Roelof Knol creates a playful, interactive, audiovisual experience that invites viewers to explore their relationship between digital and physical spaces.

Earth and Sky

Sept. 23, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

“Earth and Sky” highlights artworks primarily from SMoCA's Collection that touch on how humans inhabit, construct or perceive various environments.

Phillip K. Smith III: Three Parallels

Oct. 29, 2022, through Jan. 14, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

Southern California artist Phillip K. Smith III creates a site-specific, commissioned work that highlights changes in perception as related to light, color, time and space.

_____ space Exhibitions

Sept. 22, 2023, through July 28, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free

____ space (blank space) is a new, experimental, flexible space at SMoCA, currently featuring two installations by artists Kenaim Al-Shatti and Roelof Knol.

HOME-ING: Judith Ann Miller and David Dauncey

Oct. 9 through Dec. 31, 2023

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Admission: free

Two artists with a passion for deep history and art refer to “home” by using personal imagery and family memories.

Coming to Terms

July 21, 2023, through April 29, 2024

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Admission: free

“Coming to Terms” presents 11 artworks by Arizona-based artists, each aligning with one of 11 terms from a taxonomy for the study of empirical aesthetics.

Breaking the Binary

Oct. 11, 2023, through April 15, 2024

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Admission: free

Featuring surrealistic self-portraits by youth associated with the nonprofit one•n•ten, “Breaking the Binary” explores what being queer means to them.

Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection

Ongoing

Various locations throughout Scottsdale

Admission: free

More than 150 artworks, many of them large-scale sculptures, can be found throughout the city at parks, in public facilities, and along the streets. See the map at ScottsdalePublicArt.org for locations.

Scottsdale Arts would like to thank the following sponsors and partners: City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, Nationwide, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, SRP, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, AJ's Fine Foods, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Arizona Community Foundation, Great American Title Agency, Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation, Betty Hum & Alan Yudell, Christine and Richard Kovach, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Tiffany & Bosco.

Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.