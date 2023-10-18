Scottsdale Arts Offers Major Festivals, Holiday Performances In November

Featuring the Dreamy Draw Music Festival and The Mavericks to Scottsdale Civic Center and joins the holiday festivities with Jake Shimabukuro on Nov. 25. 

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Photo 2 Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Review: TINA ~ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At ASU Gammage Photo 3 Review: TINA ~ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At ASU Gammage
Review: Arizona Opera Presents FRANKENSTEIN ~ A Masterpiece of Horror and Humanity Photo 4 Review: Arizona Opera Presents FRANKENSTEIN ~ A Masterpiece of Horror and Humanity

Scottsdale Arts Offers Major Festivals, Holiday Performances In November

The fall season continues as Scottsdale Arts welcomes back Canal Convergence for "The Power of Play,” brings the Dreamy Draw Music Festival and The Mavericks to Scottsdale Civic Center and joins the holiday festivities with Jake Shimabukuro on Nov. 25. 

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence, and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information. 

PERFORMANCES and EVENTS 

Library Creatives: Gel Plate Printmaking 
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, 4:30 p.m. 
Scottsdale Civic Center Library 
Free 
Participate in this hands-on workshop with “HOME-ING” artists Judith Ann Miller and David Dauncey as they teach about a printmaking process using gel plates. 

Dreamy Draw Music Festival 
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 2023, 1–11 p.m. 
Scottsdale Civic Center 
Tickets start at $85/single day or $140/weekend 
Inspired by the vibrant Southwestern spirit of Arizona, the two-day Dreamy Draw Country Music Festival celebrates the harmonious fusion of country and Americana. Headliners include Midland, Lord Huron, Margo Price, and Trampled by Turtles. 

Canal Convergence 
Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 
Scottsdale Waterfront 
Free 
This free, outdoor, 10-night public art event features immersive, large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks and more. 

Jazz Ambassadors of The United States Army Field Band 
Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, 6 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Free 
Just two days before Veterans Day, take in a free concert from the touring big band of the Unites States Army. The Jazz Ambassadors have received great acclaim at home and abroad for performing America's greatest art form: jazz. 

Glow Up @SMoCA: Mindful Movement   
Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, 7 p.m. 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Tickets: $20 
Refresh your aura and bathe in the serene light of Phillip K. Smith's “Three Parallels” as Nicole L Olson leads you through a mindful movement exercise intended to get your body moving in ways that bring joy. 

Jacob Jonas The Company 
Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, 8 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $46 
L.A.'s Jacob Jonas The Company intersects dance across mediums and initiates nontraditional collaborations, creating works in a “robust fusion of acrobatics, ballet, modern and street dance” (Los Angeles Times). 

Memory Lounge: Keith Johnson 
Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, 1 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets: $20/couple 
Enjoy an interactive drumming experience with Keith Johnson, a multi-award-winning musician, who will lead you on an exploration of African rhythms, utilizing African drums and other African instruments. 

The Mavericks 
With special guests Robert Jon & The Wreck 
Saturday, Nov 18, 2023, 7:30 p.m. 
Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl 
Tickets: $62.50 
Known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, The Mavericks effortlessly combine country, rock and a variety of Latin styles, creating an unmistakable signature sound. 

Jazz Lounge: Victor Caldee and the Cuban Connection Trio 
Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, 4 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $24 
Join renowned Cuban artist Victor Caldee for a night of music, art and expressions that reflect his incredible Cuban culture as well as the sounds of the Caribbean. 

Knight Rise at Sunset 
Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023, 5 p.m. 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Tickets: $45 
In this illuminating event and workshop, you will experience the sunset inside James Turrell Skyspace “Knight Rise” at SMoCA. 

Rhythm Of The YULETIDE Dance Christmas Special 
Friday, Nov 24, 2023, 8 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $35 
Join The National Dance Company of Ireland on a festive journey, and let the magic of Christmas begin with all your favorite Christmas songs, performed by world-class musicians, star vocalists, and world-champion dancers. 

Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai'i 
Saturday, Nov 25, 2023, 8 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $38 
Combining signature favorites with a vibrant catalog of holiday classics, “Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai'i” is a warm welcome of merriment and wonder for the season. 

Tower of Power: Holidays and Hits 
Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28 and 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $43 
Described as “a big band of scorching funk” by All About Jazz, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music for more than 55 years.

LOOKING AHEAD 

Holiday Performances and Events 
Friday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Ticket prices vary by event 
Holiday performances and events at Scottsdale Arts include Jane Lynch's “A Swingin' Little Christmas,” Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra, “Assisted Living The Musical: The HOME for the Holidays,” Canadian Brass, Trivia Night @SMoCA: Holiday Edition, Mariachi Sol de Mexico presents Jose Hernandez' “Merry-Achi Christmas” and Squirrel Nut Zippers. 

Arizona Concours d'Elegance 
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, 9 a.m. 
Scottsdale Civic Center 
Tickets start at $85 
See a splendid array of 100 rare and historic automobiles in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party at Scottsdale Civic Center. 

EXHIBITIONS 

Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures 
Sept. 16, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: $7 to $12 
“Multiple Exposures” presents a survey of the work of Christina Fernandez, a crucially important Los Angeles-based artist, who has spent more than 30 years in an exploration of gender, labor, migration and her Mexican American identity through photographic storytelling. 

Roelof Knol: the space in between 
Sept. 23, 2023, through July 28, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: $7 to $12 
In this new immersive installation, emerging Dutch artist Roelof Knol creates a playful, interactive, audiovisual experience that invites viewers to explore their relationship between digital and physical spaces. 

Earth and Sky 
Sept. 23, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: $7 to $12 
“Earth and Sky” highlights artworks primarily from SMoCA's Collection that touch on how humans inhabit, construct or perceive various environments. 

Phillip K. Smith III: Three Parallels 
Oct. 29, 2022, through Jan. 14, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Admission: $7 to $12 
Southern California artist Phillip K. Smith III creates a site-specific, commissioned work that highlights changes in perception as related to light, color, time and space. 

_____ space Exhibitions 
Sept. 22, 2023, through July 28, 2024 
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 
Free 
____ space (blank space) is a new, experimental, flexible space at SMoCA, currently featuring two installations by artists Kenaim Al-Shatti and Roelof Knol. 

HOME-ING: Judith Ann Miller and David Dauncey 
Oct. 9 through Dec. 31, 2023 
Scottsdale Civic Center Library 
Admission: free 
Two artists with a passion for deep history and art refer to “home” by using personal imagery and family memories. 

Coming to Terms 
July 21, 2023, through April 29, 2024 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Admission: free 
“Coming to Terms” presents 11 artworks by Arizona-based artists, each aligning with one of 11 terms from a taxonomy for the study of empirical aesthetics. 

Breaking the Binary 
Oct. 11, 2023, through April 15, 2024 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Admission: free 
Featuring surrealistic self-portraits by youth associated with the nonprofit one•n•ten, “Breaking the Binary” explores what being queer means to them. 

Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection 
Ongoing 
Various locations throughout Scottsdale 
Admission: free 
More than 150 artworks, many of them large-scale sculptures, can be found throughout the city at parks, in public facilities, and along the streets. See the map at ScottsdalePublicArt.org for locations. 

Scottsdale Arts would like to thank the following sponsors and partners: City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, Nationwide, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, SRP, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, AJ's Fine Foods, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Arizona Community Foundation, Great American Title Agency, Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation, Betty Hum & Alan Yudell, Christine and Richard Kovach, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Tiffany & Bosco. 

Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Review: Arizona Opera Presents FRANKENSTEIN ~ A Masterpiece of Horror and Humanity Photo
Review: Arizona Opera Presents FRANKENSTEIN ~ A Masterpiece of Horror and Humanity

Arizona Opera's production of Gregg Kallor’s FRANKENSTEIN is an absolute triumph and a significant addition to the operatic repertoire. The world premiere continues at The Temple of Music and Art in Tucson, October 21 and 22.

2
Review: TIANANMEN: A NEW MUSICAL at The Phoenix Theatre Company Photo
Review: TIANANMEN: A NEW MUSICAL at The Phoenix Theatre Company

TIANANMEN: A NEW MUSICAL is The Phoenix Theatre Company's ambitious but modest effort to honor the courageous student protesters of Tiananmen Square. The show runs through October 29th.

3
Feature: Neil LaBute Play Takes Center Stage at ATC Cabaret Photo
Feature: Neil LaBute Play Takes Center Stage at ATC Cabaret

To his credit, Klugheit sees the controversy as a chance to engage an otherwise piercing inquiry into our cultural obsession with physical beauty. REASONS TO BE PRETTY paints an unflinching portrait of seemingly reasonable Americans in emotional crisis -- socially well-adjusted folks who suffer from profound insecurity and power struggles. 

4
Scottsdale Dia De Los Muertos Events Expanding At Scottsdale Civic Center Photo
Scottsdale Dia De Los Muertos Events Expanding At Scottsdale Civic Center

A new, four-day, public art installation at the recently renovated Scottsdale Civic Center will be part of an expanding Scottsdale Dia de Los Muertos celebration this year.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
Haunted House at Musical Theatre of Anthem in Phoenix Haunted House at Musical Theatre of Anthem
Musical Theatre of Anthem (10/26-10/28)
Damn Yankees in Phoenix Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
Anything Goes in Phoenix Anything Goes
Mesa Community College - Performing Arts Center (11/03-11/03)
remove in Phoenix remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
Potential Show in Phoenix Potential Show
Lyric Theatre (8/22-6/29)
It's a Wonderful Life in Phoenix It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online, in Phoenix 5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online,
5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online, (8/29-10/28)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You