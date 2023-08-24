Scottsdale Arts Launches Into Fall With Performances, Exhibitions, and More

The fall season is off to an exciting start as Scottsdale Arts opens three new museum exhibitions on Sept. 22 and welcomes LeAnn Rimes in concert on Sept. 24.

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence, and Civic Center LIVE. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for information.

PERFORMANCES and EVENTS

Memory Lounge: UofA Music Students

Friday, Sept. 1, 1–2:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $20 per couple

This music workshop of sing-and-play-a-longs is part of Memory Lounge, a series of workshops for people living with mild to moderate stages of dementia-related illness and their care partners.

Fall Exhibition Member Preview

Friday, Sept. 22, noon–2 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members

Scottsdale Arts ONE Members are invited to an exclusive preview of SMoCA's newest exhibitions: “Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures,” “Roelof Knol: the space in between” and “Earth and Sky.”

Fall Opening Artist Conversation + Performance

Friday, Sept. 22, 5–7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $40

SMoCA architect Will Bruder will speak with current artist Phillip K. Smith III inside Smith's ”Three Parallels” exhibition. The conversation will be followed by a site-specific performance from Nicole L Olson, in collaboration with intermedia artist Shomit Barua.

Fall Opening Celebration

Friday, Sept. 22, 7–9 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free

Celebrate a new season of exhibitions at SMoCA with music, a cash bar and a special performance by Nicole L Olson within one of the new exhibitions.

Memory Lounge: Lara Plecas | Natural Bundle Dyeing

Friday, Sept. 22, 1–2:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $20 per couple

This bundle dyeing workshop uses natural materials to create beautiful, one-of-a-kind, naturally dyed tea towels. Memory Lounge is a series of workshops for people living with mild to moderate stages of dementia-related illness and their care partners.

Jazz Lounge: Letters to Joni

Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $30

Beth Lederman and vocalist Kim Weston pay tribute to the Grammy-winning Herbie Hancock album “River,” featuring the music of Joni Mitchell.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $39

“The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA” continues to be the top ABBA tribute in the world, dazzling all who see this fantastic performance of the most iconic hits.

LeAnn Rimes: the story… so far tour

Sunday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $65

Armed with powerhouse vocal talents, LeAnn Rimes took home the Grammy for Best New Artist when she was only 14 years old, and now she's coming to Scottsdale.

On Producing Dance Films | A Virtual Talk with Jacob Jonas The Company

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 4 p.m.

Virtual

Pay-what-you-wish with RSVP

Join virtually for a facilitated conversation with members of Jacob Jonas The Company about their recent film work, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Library Creatives: Anthotypes: Photography with Edible Plants

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 1–3 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free

Using edible plants, such as spinach, blueberries, or beets, photographer and Kids In Focus mentor Jimmy Fike will teach how to create photosensitive prints with natural materials.

EXHIBITIONS

Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures

Sept. 16, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

“Multiple Exposures” presents a survey of the work of Christina Fernandez, a crucially important Los Angeles-based artist, who has spent more than 30 years in an exploration of gender, labor, migration and her Mexican American identity through photographic storytelling.

Roelof Knol: the space in between

Sept. 23, 2023, through July 28, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

In this new immersive installation, emerging Dutch artist Roelof Knol creates a playful, interactive, audiovisual experience that invites viewers to explore their relationship between digital and physical spaces.

Earth and Sky

Sept. 23, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

“Earth and Sky” highlights artworks primarily from SMoCA's Collection that touch on how humans inhabit, construct or perceive various environments.

Phillip K. Smith III: Three Parallels

Oct. 29, 2022, through Jan. 14, 2024

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $7 to $12

Southern California artist Phillip K. Smith III creates a site-specific, commissioned work that highlights changes in perception as related to light, color, time and space.

Coming to Terms

July 21, 2023, through April 29, 2024

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Admission: free

“Coming to Terms” presents 11 artworks by Arizona-based artists, each aligning with one of 11 terms from a taxonomy for the study of empirical aesthetics.

con·text

Feb. 3 through Oct. 1, 2023

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Admission: free

Students from the Visions program, facilitated by Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, created this collaborative installation by using text art to communicate a stance on finding unity.

Kids In Focus: Photographers Mentoring Youth

July 11 through Sept. 24, 2023

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Admission: free

Through the nine-week Kids In Focus after-school program, skilled mentors use the art of photography with one-to-one guidance to inspire and empower at-risk youth. This exhibition features the work of those young photographers.

Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection

Ongoing

Various locations throughout Scottsdale

Admission: free

More than 150 artworks, many of them large-scale sculptures, can be found throughout the city at parks, in public facilities, and along the streets. See the map at ScottsdalePublicArt.org for locations.

Scottsdale Arts would like to thank the following sponsors and partners: City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, Nationwide, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Adam and Iris Singer, SRP, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, AJ's Fine Foods, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Arizona Community Foundation, Christine and Richard Kovach, and the National Endowment for the Arts.