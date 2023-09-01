Scottsdale Arts Expands American Roots Concerts With New Outdoor Venues

Scottsdale Arts has built a reputation for bringing the best American roots performers to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and those efforts are now expanding with the addition of the new East Bowl amphitheater at Scottsdale Civic Center.

“Kicking off our compelling series of American roots performances at the center, we are ecstatic to welcome the incomparable LeAnn Rimes, who is a true star in the country and pop world. Her acoustic show in the intimate Virginia G. Piper Theater will be a real treat for fans,” said Abbey Messmer, director of programming for Scottsdale Arts. “The series would not be complete without outdoor concerts and festivals in a relaxed setting under the stars, so we hope you can come out to Wilco, The Mavericks, the Dreamy Draw Music Festival and more to come!”

Armed with powerhouse vocal talents, LeAnn Rimes took home the Grammy for Best New Artist when she was only 14 years old. Since that time, she has built on her Patsy Cline-like vocals, becoming an even more skillful singer. Catch her live at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, when she comes to Scottsdale on “the story… so far” tour.

Moving on to the new amphitheater, the first internationally touring act to grace the stage will be Wilco with special guests My Brightest Diamond at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. Wildly inventive, relentlessly tuneful — Wilco has been described by Rolling Stone as “one of America’s most consistently interesting bands.”

In a review of Wilco’s Aug. 30 concert at Kentish Town Forum in London, The Guardian writes: “What starts as folk rock gradually evolves, and the communication between the sextet starts to spark and burn. The interaction between the three guitarists — Tweedy, the excellent Nels Cline, and Patrick Sansone — dazzles, and the song soars. It’s entrancing — dramatic without being aggressive.”

Only one month after Wilco opens the East Bowl, the entirety of Scottsdale Civic Center will host its first music festival. Inspired by the vibrant Southwestern spirit of Arizona, the two-day Dreamy Draw Country Music Festival celebrates the harmonious fusion of country and Americana. Multiple performers will play on two stages Nov. 3 and 4, the same weekend Scottsdale Arts is also kicking off Canal Convergence at the Scottsdale Waterfront. With both the new Dreamy Draw Music Festival and the longtime favorite Canal Convergence happening on the same weekend, there’s no better place to be in early November than Scottsdale.

Seamlessly blending contemporary country melodies with a nostalgic nod to the past, Dreamy Draw’s Lineup for Friday, Nov. 3, includes Midland, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Stephen Wilson Jr., Pony Bradshaw, Country Night, Emily Nenni, Grady Spencer & The Work, Nat Myers, The Senators and Matt Farris. The Saturday, Nov. 4, lineup features Lord Huron, Trampled by Turtles, Watchhouse, Jamestown Revival, American Aquarium, Mighty Poplar, JD Clayton, Nolan Taylor, Evan Honer, Logan Halstead, Steely Dead, Taylor Glasheen and American Hustler.

Finally, the fall American roots lineup at Scottsdale Arts concludes with The Mavericks and special guests Robert Jon & The Wreck at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. The Mavericks, “one of the most critically acclaimed groups in roots music” (NPR), bring an irresistible energy to their live show. Known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, the band effortlessly combines country, rock and a variety of Latin styles, creating an unmistakable Signature Sound.

Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org for tickets and information about all shows.