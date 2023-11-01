Scottsdale Arts Dishes Up A Healthy Helping Of Holiday Events

Mariachi Sol de Mexico, Jake Shimabukuro, Jane Lynch and Tower of Power are among the artists delivering holiday performances at Scottsdale Arts this season.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Tower of Power founder Emilio Castillo now calls Scottsdale home, and on Nov. 28 and 29, his legendary R&B/funk band will perform two nights of hits and holiday tunes at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

And those are just a couple of the exciting concerts and other events from Scottsdale Arts this holiday season, kicking off with two Thanksgiving weekend performances and continuing through Dec. 22. Not only is there a healthy helping of holiday music and dance at the center, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art also has a holiday edition of its famous Trivia Night ready to bring some cheerful competition.

 

Rhythm Of The YULETIDE Dance Christmas Special 

 

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, 8 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $35 
Join The National Dance Company of Ireland on a festive journey, and let the magic of Christmas begin with all your favorite Christmas songs, performed by world-class musicians, star vocalists and world-champion dancers. 

 

Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai'i 

 

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, 8 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $38 
Combining signature favorites with a vibrant catalog of holiday classics, “Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai'i” is a warm welcome of merriment and wonder for the season. 

 

Tower of Power: Holidays and Hits 

 

Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28 and 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m. 
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $43 
Described as “a big band of scorching funk” by All About Jazz, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music for more than 55 years. 

 

Assisted Living The Musical: The HOME for the Holidays

 

Thursday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, 2 and 5 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets are $37
Christmas and retirement will never be the same in this hysterical holiday sequel to “Assisted Living: The Musical,” the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Multiple showings.

 

Jane Lynch's A Swingin' Little Christmas

 

featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & The Tony Guerrero Quintet
Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 
Tickets start at $49
Join actress, singer, playwright and author Jane Lynch, along with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet, for their holiday spectacular “A Swingin' Little Christmas.”

 

Trivia Night @SMoCA: Holiday Edition

 

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 7 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Tickets: $15
Comedian Anwar Newton returns to host an evening rich with holiday-themed movie, television and music references to test your pop culture IQ.

 

Canadian Brass

 

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 8 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $39
Known for embracing engagement as a fundamental element of performance, Canadian Brass performs Christmas classics like “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Carol of the Bells” during this special “Making Spirits Bright” concert.

 

Mariachi Sol de Mexico presents Jose Hernandez' Merry-Achi Christmas

 

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, 3 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $44
Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook in this holiday fiesta.

 

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Christmas Caravan

 

Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, 8 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $38
From heartwarming ballads to raucous dance tunes, the Squirrel Nut Zippers conjure an atmosphere nestled somewhere between the wondrous lights of Christmas and the backroom din of a speakeasy.

For more information about the events, and to order tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.

Scottsdale Arts would like to thank the following sponsors and partners: City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, Nationwide, Panasonic Connect, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, SRP, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, AJ's Fine Foods, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Arizona Community Foundation, Arizona Republic, Great American Title Agency, Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation, Betty Hum & Alan Yudell, Christine and Richard Kovach, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Tiffany & Bosco.


Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
LUCKY STIFF Brings The Laughs To Chandler-Gilbert Community College Photo
LUCKY STIFF Brings The Laughs To Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Chandler-Gilbert Community College presents 'Lucky Stiff,' a hilarious musical filled with mistaken identities, love interests, and an omnipresent corpse. Don't miss this offbeat murder mystery! Tickets available now.

2
Review: THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS at Black Theatre Troupe Photo
Review: THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS at Black Theatre Troupe

Black Theatre Troupe’s production and David Hemphill’s inspired direction lift THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS to grand heights, aloft with emotional impact, a message about the timeless quest for redemption, and the profound ability of gospel music to elevate the human spirit. Runs through November 12th.

3
Student Blog: Respect the Tech Photo
Student Blog: Respect the Tech

Technicians: often overlooked, yet the very foundation of the entertainment industry. How does this sentiment apply in a high school theatre program?

4
Rosies House Students Perform Holiday Concerts At Herberger December 2 & 3 Photo
Rosie's House Students Perform Holiday Concerts At Herberger December 2 & 3

Rosie's House students will be performing holiday concerts at Herberger Theater on December 2 and 3. Don't miss this festive musical event!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
POTUS, OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE in Phoenix POTUS, OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE
Stray Cat Theatre (12/01-12/16)Tracker
5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online, in Phoenix 5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online,
5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online, (8/29-10/28)PHOTOS
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
remove in Phoenix remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
Everything in the Garden in Phoenix Everything in the Garden
Mesa Community College - MCC Theatre (12/01-12/09)
Almost Heaven and Ghost of a Chance in Phoenix Almost Heaven and Ghost of a Chance
Scottsdale Desert Stages (11/10-11/10)
It's a Wonderful Life in Phoenix It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
Singin' in the Rain in Phoenix Singin' in the Rain
Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center (11/02-11/12)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You