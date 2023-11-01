Scottsdale Arts Dishes Up A Healthy Helping Of Holiday Events

Tower of Power founder Emilio Castillo now calls Scottsdale home, and on Nov. 28 and 29, his legendary R&B/funk band will perform two nights of hits and holiday tunes at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

And those are just a couple of the exciting concerts and other events from Scottsdale Arts this holiday season, kicking off with two Thanksgiving weekend performances and continuing through Dec. 22. Not only is there a healthy helping of holiday music and dance at the center, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art also has a holiday edition of its famous Trivia Night ready to bring some cheerful competition.

Rhythm Of The YULETIDE Dance Christmas Special

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $35

Join The National Dance Company of Ireland on a festive journey, and let the magic of Christmas begin with all your favorite Christmas songs, performed by world-class musicians, star vocalists and world-champion dancers.

Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai'i

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $38

Combining signature favorites with a vibrant catalog of holiday classics, “Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai'i” is a warm welcome of merriment and wonder for the season.

Tower of Power: Holidays and Hits

Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28 and 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $43

Described as “a big band of scorching funk” by All About Jazz, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music for more than 55 years.

Assisted Living The Musical: The HOME for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, 2 and 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets are $37

Christmas and retirement will never be the same in this hysterical holiday sequel to “Assisted Living: The Musical,” the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Multiple showings.

Jane Lynch's A Swingin' Little Christmas

featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & The Tony Guerrero Quintet

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $49

Join actress, singer, playwright and author Jane Lynch, along with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet, for their holiday spectacular “A Swingin' Little Christmas.”

Trivia Night @SMoCA: Holiday Edition

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $15

Comedian Anwar Newton returns to host an evening rich with holiday-themed movie, television and music references to test your pop culture IQ.

Canadian Brass

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $39

Known for embracing engagement as a fundamental element of performance, Canadian Brass performs Christmas classics like “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Carol of the Bells” during this special “Making Spirits Bright” concert.

Mariachi Sol de Mexico presents Jose Hernandez' Merry-Achi Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, 3 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $44

Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook in this holiday fiesta.

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Christmas Caravan

Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, 8 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $38

From heartwarming ballads to raucous dance tunes, the Squirrel Nut Zippers conjure an atmosphere nestled somewhere between the wondrous lights of Christmas and the backroom din of a speakeasy.

For more information about the events, and to order tickets, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.

Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.