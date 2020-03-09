Schedule Change Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater, 3/18-3/22

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 situation and associated travel difficulty Great AZ Puppet Theater has announced that Japanese guest artists Yumemi-Trunk and Grego will not be able to perform "The Bamboo Princess" as originally planned.



Red Herring Puppet Studio are coming

in from Tucson to help celebrate Japan Week and World Puppetry Day

with their version of "LITTLE ONE-INCH."



March 18-22

SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST RED HERRING PUPPETS PRESENTS "LITTLE ONE-INCH":

Little One-Inch is a popular Japanese folktale about an aged couple whose prayers are answered when they find a tiny baby. The show features stunningly crafted marionettes, detailed scenery, and hand-painted scrolling backdrops. Young audiences are delighted by the magical elements, inspired by the idea that a little person can achieve great things, and reassured that love can blossom in unusual circumstances. Designed for ages 3 and up.





Saturday, March 21

DAY OF PUPPETRY:

It's puppetry's biggest day -- celebrate with shows and activities all day long! Enjoy different puppet shows by international performers, make your own puppets, march-along in puppet parades, put on your own puppet show, get your face painted, and more! Tickets are $10 per person and gives access to the entire event all day. You may come and go as you please and you do not need to make a reservation. Doors open at 9:30am.



10:00am -- Guest Artist Red Herring Puppets from Tucson presents

Japanese folk tale "Little One-Inch"

11:30am -- From Valley Variety--Vaudeville Boy and the Littlest

Vaudevillian present "The Ventriloquist"

11:40am -- Great Arizona Puppet Theater presents "Baby Bunny Brushes His

Teeth"

12:30pm -- AZBava presents "The Turnip," a traditional Russian folktale

2:00pm -- Guest Artist Red Herring Puppets from Tucson presents Japanese

folk tale "Little One-Inch"

3:30pm -- Local author Vicki Riske presents "The Polka Dot Tea Party" --

be a puppeteer in this fun, interactive show!







March 25-April 12

"JACK RABBIT AND THE EASTER BASKET":

Little Sally Johnson is just too far away from the Easter Bunny to get an Easter basket, so Jack Rabbit and his desert-dwelling friends step in to help in this fun holiday musical set in old-time Arizona. Recommended for ages 3 and up.







The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







