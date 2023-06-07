SUBPLOTS Makes its World Premiere at Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Featuring an original story and lyrics by Sara R. Matin and music by Anthony James Procopio Subplots will premiere this June, with performances on June 23rd @ 7 PM and June 24th @ 2 PM and 7 PM. The performance is located at Chandler-Gilbert College's Arnette Scott Ward Performing Arts Center (2626 E Pecos Rd) and invites local Arizona audiences to a show that celebrates Arizona and its local businesses. Tickets are available on PurplePass. Join our Instagram @Subpotsmusical for a discount code on regular priced tickets.

Meet Carter Dunfire, the cashier at the Maranello and Smith Family Sub Shop, as she celebrates her last day working before entering her next chapter, which she hopes will be four glorious years at Yale University. The employees of the sub shop wish Carter farewell, but after receiving a rejection letter from Yale (and having applied to no backup schools), Carter faces the reality of staying at the shop another year. With a sense of remarkable resilience, Carter sets a new plan: work one more year, save her money, and reapply next semester (it shouldn't be that hard to get in if her sister graduated as valedictorian) ... Only one problem, the sub shop receives an eviction notice that very same day. Carter's plan doesn't work if the sub shop isn't open, so first, she must save the shop with the help of a colorful cast of characters. Together, they join in elaborate antics to rescue themselves from eviction, and with only one business day to do so, the oven's set, the heat is on, and it all comes down to Carter.

The Chandler-Gilbert Community College cast began rehearsals in May of 2023, with Matin directing and Procopio music directing. The first round of auditions was conducted virtually via video submission, with many talented local individuals applying for the chance to work on an original musical. The directors were able to select a cast of seven from the video auditions and in-person callbacks and cast local students from Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Arizona State University. Because this musical is based in Phoenix, it seems right to get Arizona locals in on it. It is apparent in the rehearsal room that this cast relates to this show on a personal level and they are dedicatedly putting their work and creativity into this production - all within a month! Although the cast is largely students, they are operating on an astoundingly professional level, facing the challenge of learning original music they've never heard before and doing an amazing job.

When the audience comes to see Subplots, they will be experiencing a fully realized production that has been a long time in the making. The set design of this production is made up of vibrant colors and...ben day dots. SophiaVashelle Matin, the set designer, wanted a 1970's comic book theme to be a big part of this production. Ben day dots have been incorporated throughout the set. This production is complete with a vibrant scenic design, colorful costumes, and magical lighting and sound design. This is all made possible by an amazing team of people who have put in hard work to bring life to this production.

The show's development dates back to 2021. Procopio and Matin first created this story as a challenge; they wanted to see if they could create a musical in a short amount of time. The two were inspired by 24-hour playwriting festivals - in which playwrights pen a short show and have it performed all in one day. Procopio and Matin wanted to adapt this challenge to a full-length musical. They gave themselves 72 hours to do it with a cast all ready for it. In January 2021, Procopio and Matin began their 72-hour experiment. This initial experiment entailed long hours and the slap-happy insanity of creating a musical in such a short amount of time. Ultimately, due to a Covid-19 scare amongst the experiment's developmental team, the 3-day challenge had to be cut short and they were unsuccessful in completing the 72 hours. Although they did not succeed in the challenge, it did open the writers' minds to continue to create the rest of the musical. They continued to work on this production, excitedly writing songs and the story while balancing jobs and coming back with the rest of the world from Covid-19. With their diligent work, this production is now coming to life with an entirely original story with over eighteen songs.

Between the original experiment and the upcoming Chandler-Gilbert College production, the collaborators have done many workshops in both New York and Arizona to make their dream come to life. A workshop performance of Subplots was made in its home state, Arizona, in the summer of 2022. For last summer's workshop, Matin wanted to make the production a memorable and unique experience. She asked a local deli if there was a possibility to have the workshop performance there. Matin prepared a list of reasons as to why it should happen at the deli. Matin felt strongly that live theater should enrich the communities of the stories it tells, and with the story of Subplots taking place inside a family-owned sub shop, Matin wanted the production to have a direct and positive impact. Matin was confident that a site-specific production would allow the valley's theater-goers to discover a family-owned business. However, even with these reasons, Matin full-heartedly expected the owners to say no... they agreed to have it there without a question. The rest is history and the show had its first performance at Casella's Deli. The Casella's run sold out and the audiences that attended enjoyed food and theater. Since last summer, there have been alterations and improvements to the musical which will take the stage for the first time at Chandler-Gilbert College.

The Chandler-Gilbert College production has so much excitement amongst the cast and people in the production. This fully realized production is surrounded by local people, the support of local restaurants, and a community that loves music. You wouldn't want to miss it, so come and stop by and enjoy Subplots at its world premiere!