STAGE KISS Comes to Theatrikos Theatre Company Next Month

Performances run October 6—23, 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Theatrikos Theatre Company brings the romantic comedy Stage Kiss to the Flagstaff stage.  A kiss is not just a kiss in this whirlwind knockabout farce.  When two actors with a history are thrown together as leads in a 1930s romantic comedy, they quickly lose touch with reality.

“This play is so much fun for the cast, as they get to play both real-life actors and characters in a play-within-a-play.  When the actors really enjoy doing a play, the audience enjoys it, too.  You can expect to have a rollicking good time at the theatre,” said director Stan Sutherland.

Stage Kiss, by playwright Sarah Ruhl, premiered in 2011 at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago, before making its off-Broadway debut at Playwrights Horizons in 2014, under the direction of Rebecca Taichman.

“The play-within-a-play is a gift—a brilliant romantic comedy,” said Theatrikos executive director Chris Verrill.  “Stage Kiss is quick paced, intelligent and flat-out hilarious.”

Stage Kiss features Sabrina Caruso, Emily Dale, Lindsey Destefano, Dakota George, Twig Sencan, Aerol Shepherd, and Adam Wintz.

Masks and proof of vaccination are no longer required at Theatrikos.  But we do still recommend them.  Concessions are open and we’re back to doing our opening night receptions.

Performances of Stage Kiss are at Theatrikos, October 6—23, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There’s a reception on opening night.  Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux.  Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre’s box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.

 




Recommended For You