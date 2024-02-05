Performances run February 16 - 25, 2024.
POPULAR
Something Rotten! comes to Greasepaint Theatre this month! Performances run February 16 - 25, 2024.
Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten! Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
Starring: James McGuire, Sophie Swingler, Declan Skaggs, Bella Cucchetti & Evan Kaushesh
Directed by Bob Sorenson
Musical Director: Mary Ellen Loose
Choreographer: Paul Yount
Book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick
Music & Lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick
Rundates: February 16 - 25, 2024
Friday, February 16, 2024 - 7PM
Saturday, February 17, 2024 - 7PM
Sunday, February 18, 2024 - 2PM
Friday, February 23, 2024 - 7PM
Saturday, February 24, 2024 - 2PM
Sunday, February 25, 2024 - 2PM
Ticket Prices: $25
Box Office: 480-949-7529
Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Videos
|The Woman in Black
Herberger Theatre Center (2/08-2/25)
|Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
|SHREK the Musical
Arizona Financial Theatre (3/08-3/09)PHOTOS
|Little Women the Musical
Doris Harper White Community Playhouse (2/16-2/25)
|Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
|Malevo
The Madison Center for the Arts (2/23-2/23)
|Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
|Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Marroney Theatre (2/25-3/17)
|Mean Girl High School Version
Musical Theatre of Anthem (2/22-2/25)
|The Woman in Black
Herberger Theater Center (2/08-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You