Something Rotten! comes to Greasepaint Theatre this month! Performances run February 16 - 25, 2024.

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten! Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Production Details

Starring: James McGuire, Sophie Swingler, Declan Skaggs, Bella Cucchetti & Evan Kaushesh

Directed by Bob Sorenson

Musical Director: Mary Ellen Loose

Choreographer: Paul Yount

Book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick

Music & Lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Rundates: February 16 - 25, 2024

Showtimes:

Friday, February 16, 2024 - 7PM

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - 7PM

Sunday, February 18, 2024 - 2PM

Friday, February 23, 2024 - 7PM

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - 2PM

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - 2PM

Ticket Prices: $25

Box Office: 480-949-7529

Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251