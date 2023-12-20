Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Dec. 20, 2023

SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts in February

Tempe Center for the Arts will present a powerful evening of music, dance and film as artists from the seafaring cultures of the Pacific and Indian oceans bring an urgent message from the frontline of the climate crisis.

Representing indigenous artists from such nations as New Zealand, Madagascar, Rapa Nui (Easter Island), Tahiti and Papua New Guinea, SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG comes to TCA, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, on February 10 at 7:30 pm. 

Set against lush panoramic visuals of their homelands, the musicians and vocalists deliver a riveting concert experience blending film, traditional music and song with contemporary styles of roots-reggae, beats, grunge, R & B, folk and spoken word.

SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG evolved from extensive visits to 16 island nations and collaboration with over 100 artists, elders and community groups. The resulting project is a multi-platform event, using artistry to bring a message from regions around the globe.

Tickets for SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG are $25 and $10 for youth (12 & under) at tempecenterforthearts.com or by calling 480-350-2822.

Singing in their native languages and using traditional instrumentation, the artists incorporate contemporary music styles for an experience which Billboard describes as "jaw dropping."

Artists from SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG will engage in a multi-day residency in Tempe which will include a free "Storytellers" panel discussion on February 8 at 6:30 pm in the Gallery at TCA as well as a school performance.

For more information visit tempecenterforthearts.com or smallislandbigsong.com

About Tempe Center for the Arts

Tempe Center for the Arts (TCA) opened in 2007 and a crown jewel of a city known for its support of the performing and visual arts.

Located on the edge of Tempe Town Lake, the striking venue houses a state-of-the-art 600-seat proscenium theater, Sculpture Garden, 200-seat studio theater,

200-seat multi-purpose Lakeside room, 3,500 square-foot art gallery, as well as an outdoor amphitheater with capacity of 1500. TCA is committed to fostering creativity and providing diverse, enriching cultural experiences for the community.




