SEE HOW THEY RUN Opens This Week at Hale Center Theatre

Performances will run December 29, 2023 - February 10, 2024.

See How They Run opens tonight at Hale Center Theatre. Performances will run December 29, 2023 - February 10, 2024. The production is written by Philip King, and directed by Tim Dietlein.

In a hilarious case of mistaken identity, an American actor, an escaped convict, and two extremely punctual vicars find themselves dressed as clergymen dashing about the vicarage. With the arrival of the stately Bishop, one expects the shenanigans to cease - however, the confusion only mounts until the situation snowballs into an absolute laugh riot!

Adult $48 | Youth $32 (ages 5-17)
No children under 5 permitted

Run Time: approximately 2 hours
 




