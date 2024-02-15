Rosie's House Announces Open House Dates For Prospective New Families

Rosie's House will be hosting several Open House events for new students and families to come and check out the facility and programs. Rosie's House provides free after-school music instruction for students ages PreK - 18 years olds in multiple disciplines and is enrolling new students for the 2024-25 school year.

Students/families can tour the 15,000 square Rosie's House campus including the Divine Performance Hall, Cafe, Digital Lab, Piano Lab as well as meet staff. Students can also explore various instruments including violin, cello and other stringed instruments, winds such as trumpet and saxophone and flute. Additionally, they can explore Mariachi instruments like the guitar, guitarron, vihuela, violin, trumpet, and voice.

Rosie's House New Enrollment Open House Dates:

Tuesday, February 27 at 5:30 pm

Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 pm

Saturday, March 23 at 11 am

Wednesday, March 27 at 5:30 pm

Wednesday, April 10 at 5:30 pm

Tuesday, April 23 at 5:30 pm

Please RSVP at rosieshouse.org/familytours. Families interested in applying to Rosie's House must fill out an application by May 30. Visit https://rosieshouse.org/enrollment/ to find out more information about qualifications and programs.

New family interviews occur June 1 and 8. Mid-June will be the lottery process. Families will be notified of successful enrollment by June 30 for the new school year beginning in August.

About Rosie's House

For 27 years, Rosie's House has filled a critical need in the community by providing arts equity for Phoenix's students. One of the largest 100% free after-school music programs nationwide, Rosie's House annually serves over 600 students from PreK - 18 years of age. Each year, Rosie's House provides over 25,000 free music lessons in a wide variety of disciplines including strings, winds, mariachi, choir, digital music, piano, guitar and percussion, as well as an early music program for Pre-K children.

Rosie's House students take individual or group lessons for an average of five consecutive years. Offered by a team of 24 highly educated and qualified faculty members, youth participate after school 1-3 days a week in music programs, as well as community service, college path, and mentoring programs.

Rosie's House is a highly regarded afterschool music program which teaches much more than music. Participants learn to develop discipline, are required to practice regularly, overcome stumbling blocks and make public presentations in recitals and competitions – all skills essential to realizing one's full potential in the 21st century.

For more information visit RosiesHouse.org.