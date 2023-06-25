Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Cassandra and Kiel Klaphake, the visionary forces behind Arizona Broadway Theatre, have delivered a winner with their refreshingly revisited production of THE WIZARD OF OZ.

The show, directed by Ken Urso, grabs the prize for delightful nostalgic family entertainment, buoyed by a top-tier cast and technological innovations that capture the heart and wonderment of its patrons. The stage is set and illuminated for the very young and older 'uns to share a romantic reverie about the importance of home and fidelity to loved ones.

The story line and its history are the stuff of literary and theatrical legend. From the publication in 1900 of L. Frank Baum’s "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," the children’s novel (with political subtexts) enjoyed instant and enduring fame with multiple adaptations for stage and screen, most notably culminating in the 1939 Oscar-winning film starring Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, and Frank Morgan. (Music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg)

For the newly inducted to the world of Oz, here’s a brief summary: Dorothy Gale lives with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry on a farm in Kansas. After a troubling altercation with a furious neighbor, Miss Gulch, a cyclone transports Dorothy and her dog, Toto, to the magical land of Oz. In her quest to return home, Dorothy befriends the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, and the Cowardly Lion. Together, they embark on a journey to the Emerald City to seek the help of the powerful Wizard of Oz. Of course, there’s lots more to the story, but really, let there be surprises!

What ensues is a tale of adventure, fantasy, and whimsy. In the end, though, it transcends these themes. It’s about the vital importance of self-discovery, friendship, and the idea (captured in a variety of other parables) that one already possesses what they seek. (There’s no place like home! Wherever you go, there you are!)

The cast is led by Jasmine Bassham. As Dorothy, Ms. Bassham is well paving the way to her dream of a Broadway-bound career that’s been accentuated by a run of sterling performances in the Phoenix Metro area. She delivers a highly nuanced performance and, with her crystalline vocals, creates a distinctive and engaging version of Dorothy Gale. She’s a dreamer (knocking out a beautiful and touching rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow), but she is also strong-willed (admonishing her aunt and uncle for their failure to stand up for her). She is considerate and caring, but she can be stern and tenacious.

Ms. Bassham’s strengths enhance the chemistry with her fellow adventurers and make for a most convincing alliance of kindred spirits as they wind their way along the yellow brick road to meet the Wizard (Jamie Michael Purnell). Their interactions are exhilarating, loads of fun, and heartwarming. Each actor brings their characters to full realization with energy and charisma.

Alex Pineiro embodies the nimble, dimwitted, and good-natured Scarecrow ~ in want of a brain ~ who, at every turn of the road, acts as the glue holding the group together and offering straws of hope.

Skylar Gamble as the Tin Man ~ in want of a heart ~ may not have a bundle of lines but he’s oiled up with strong vocals and the demeanor of a kind and gentle soul.

Alden Caple as the Cowardly Lion commands the stage with a robust, comical, and sensitive portrayal of the timid beast in want of courage. It’s not a copycat version of Bert Lahr (always tempting); Caple has made the character his own. He is the Lion!

Now, about the witches!

Glinda, the Good Witch of the North (played by Ms. Melton) is as bubbly as the bubble she glides on. That bland blond depiction works so well, if only because it provides a marked contrast to Renee Kathleen Kohler’s sterling performance as the Wicked Witch of the West. (Even at this writing, this reviewer hears her ominous and threatening cackle!)

Kohler’s Wicked Witch may not be able to steal back Dorothy’s red slippers, but Kohler can sure steal the show. In the battle between good and evil, it’s Bassham and Kohler that you want in the ring!

There’s a good share of double-casting in this show, particularly among the 34 children, ages 8-12, who have been recruited to constitute the corps of Munchkins. The involvement of kids is a refreshing aspect of the production.

One of the highlights of ABT’s production is the visual spectacle and the innovative use of new technologies. The application of LED screening provides a portal to the environs of Oz and the Emerald City and recalls the way credits rolled in early filmdom. Dazzling lighting, pyrotechnics, and aerial choreography add luster and excitement to the experience, particularly during Dorothy's arrival in Oz and the tumultuous tornado.

The cast’s costumes, especially those of the Munchkins, are glamorous and colorful, all the product of Music Theatre of Wichita’s designer Peggy J. Kellner and ABT’s Shannon Regnier Smith. (Footnote: Kellner’s designs are themselves adaptations of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s version of Oz.)

In the area of choreography (Elizabeth Worley), while there are moments of brilliance, some of the dance sequences aren’t. They are, at times, fillers, in a show that is often noted for having its moments of drag. But, all is forgiven when the ensemble electrifies the stage with Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead.

Finally, what shall we say about Toto!...Good dog! Very good dog!

THE WIZARD OF OZ ~ whimsical, enchanting, and inspiring ~ runs through July 11th in Arizona Broadway Theatre’s Mainstage Theatre.

Arizona Broadway Theatre ~ 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, AZ ~ https://azbroadway.org/ ~ Box office: 623-776-8400

Photo credit to Alexxis Grant, Timeless Present Photos