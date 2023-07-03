Review: THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Arizona Theatre Company

"Drag is a raised fist inside a sequined glove." That line, delivered with emotional force by Armand Fields as Rexy, one of the lead drag queens in THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE (Arizona Theatre Company’s current offering), is the closest an audience will get to appreciating, on the one hand, the origins and perils of the lifestyle and, on the other, the power of the medium to redeem and transform oneself. China Young’s program notes do a far better job of covering these matters than does the playwright’s weak script.

LEGEND is Matthew Lopez’s rather run-of the-mill play (a far cry from his other works) whose major draw is the opportunity for audiences to whoop and cheer at men in dresses. And so they do, for good reason, because, when it comes to foot-stomping music (nearly 30 songs sung in the style of pop celebs), great lip-syncing, kick ass dancing, and flamboyant costumes, ATC’s production rocks. Otherwise, it’s a pretty superficial experience.

The play may wish to celebrate PRIDE but it does little to elevate understanding about its essence. It is instead burlesque, wrapped in trite humor, fashionable gowns and boas, padded bras, high heels, and tucking. Despite its commendable intentions, the musical occasionally falls into the trap of perpetuating stereotypes and relying on clichéd portrayals of gender and sexuality.

Nevertheless, LEGEND has gained traction over the years not only for its spirited account of an Elvis impersonator turned drag queen but also for its implicit affirmation of drag at a time when it continues to be subjected to venomous attacks by religious extremists. (Just last month, for example, at the Los Angeles Dodgers’s 10th annual Pride Night, the holier-than-thou protested the appearance of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as a mockery of God! ~ this, a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns who devote themselves to community service and raising awareness about critical social issues.)

As much popularity as it has gained, the play should not be confused with the kind of nuanced writing of Lopez’s other works. On the way to becoming the first Latino writer to win a 2020 Tony for Best Play (The Inheritance) and then a second nomination this year for Some Like It Hot, Lopez has been building an impressive resume. His body of work included such highly acclaimed and socially relevant productions as The Whipping Man, Somewhere, Reverberation.

LEGEND, however, is jukebox on steroids and, in that regard, ironically, ends up being damn fine entertainment…because of the cast, the costumes, and the music. One needs only to register the smile and applause meter at Stage West to know that.

Kevin Kantor delivers a soaring and strikingly nuanced performance as Casey, the lovable loser who is in denial about his indebtedness and his dead-end career as an Elvis impersonator until the rent bills come due and his wife announces that she’s pregnant. The nail in the coffin is the decision by Eddie (James Pickering), the proprietor of Cleo’s on Panama City Beach, that he’s shifting the focus of the operation and engaging two drag queens to gin up the business. Casey is up the creek and out of a job.

All is not lost, however. When Rexy, one of the queens, dissolves in a vodka-induced coma. The queen bee of the couple, Miss Tracy Mills (Courter Simmons) seizes upon Casey to fill in and, in short order, transforms Casey into superstar Georgia McBride. In the meanwhile, Casey declines to tell Jo (out of embarrassment?) the source of the new cash flow and sets himself up for some tense moments.

It's in shaping the transition from Casey’s persona (manic, uncertain, and panicked) to Georgia’s (increasingly self-confident, more comfortable in her body, and empowered) that Kantor shines.

Kantor is supported by an outstanding cast, but if there is a star of the show that shines as bright and captures the essence of the prototypical drag queen, it is Courter Simmons. He evokes pride and is the charismatic mentor and spur that drives Casey to self-fulfillment.

When Kantor and Simmons take the stage, they own it, and they own the audience.

Credit to director Meredith McDonough for ensuring that the show is infused with spirit, glitz, and glamor throughout the play’s 110 minutes.

The show ends on a high note with the full cast in glorious star-spangled drag. Bubbles float in the air. The audience is on their feet…because, even in the absence of good writing, you just can’t beat the charm and appeal of drag!

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE runs through July 16th at the Herberger Theater Center's Stage West.

Arizona Theatre Company ~ https://atc.org/ ~ 1-833-ATC-SEAT (1-833-282-7328)

Venue: Herberger Theater Center ~ 222 E Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ ~ https://www.herbergertheater.org/ ~ 833-ATC-SEAT

Photo credit to Tim Fuller

Cover photo: Kevin Kantor

L to R: Max Murray, James Pickering, Armand Fields, Kevin Kantor, Renea S. Brown, Courter Simmons, Marshall Glass