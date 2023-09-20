Review: STEAL AWAY at Black Theatre Troupe

The production, directed by Walter Belcher, runs through October 1st at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center in Phoenix.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Review: STEAL AWAY at Black Theatre Troupe

How else to begin this review of Ramona King’s STEAL AWAY (on stage at Black Theatre Troupe (Click Here) through October 1st) than by referring to the legend of Robin Hood! There is a morality tale embedded in both narratives that speaks (allegorically, for sure) to the remedies required to correct for injustice.

For the Merry Men of Sherwood Forest, “taking from the corrupt rich and redistributing to the poor” was a last resort and a righteous path to correct economic injustice.

Fast forward from the 12th Century and Nottingham to the 1930’s and a Chicago living room where a band of five merry church ladies consort and resort to rob a bank for a parallel purpose…but not without some heavy coaxing.

The normal m.o. of the members of the Negro Women’s Organization for Youth Education involves baking and selling pies, the proceeds of which support a college education for black women.

One of the beneficiaries of their largesse is Tracyada (Amanishakete Anacaona), who has returned home with degree in hand and a plan to get restitution for the sins visited upon her race and her community. Because of a pivotal encounter ~ an epiphany, so to speak ~ with a stranger, Tracy gloms on to the concept and feeling of empowerment. She has changed her major to equip her with the skills required to travel the pathway to empowerment. She carries the blueprints for a foolproof heist and a scheme for avoiding capture.

She just needs to persuade her very reluctant grandmother Stella (Cherylandria Banks) and skeptical friends that robbing a bank is a piece of cake.

In an impassioned speech, Tracy echoes what, in the offstage world, has been a decades-long chorus of calls for economic justice ~ W. E. B. Du Bois’s The World and Africa (1946); Yale professor Boris Bittker’s The Case for Black Reparations (1972); and African-American scholar and activist Randall Robinson’s The Debt (2000). Each understood the connection between the economic impoverishment. of African-Americans and the enrichment and prosperity of American society over the course of four centuries. Each understood the broken promises that followed that of forty acres and a mule. Robinson accentuates the point, contending that if “African Americans will not be compensated for the massive wrongs and social injuries inflicted upon them by their governments [and, by corporations], during and after slavery, then there is no chance that America can solve its racial problems.”

The straw that breaks the sisterhood’s resistance is the local bank manager’s humiliating rejection of the NWOYE’s loan application. That and Tracy’s persuasive powers have succeeded in getting the team on board.

Once the church ladies resolve to join the caper, all bets are off and an uproarious comedy is on, filled with twists and turns and sparkling moments of hilarity. The sight of six women clad in black gangster suits, stealing in the dark of night, will not soon be forgotten, nor will Tracy’s final words in the play. Success breeds success.

Under the direction of Walter Belcher, a spirited ensemble of actresses (Cynnita Agent, Lydia Corbin, and Sylvia LaVonnte) joins Anacaona and Banks for what is, in every element of production, a finely tuned tale of justice that does justice to Ramona King’s vision.

Each performer has defined her character with precision ~ from Anacaona’s effective portrayal of Tracy’s mix of naivete, idealism, and determination to Agent’s sharp turn as a cigarette-smoking and outspoken smartass to Banks’s demeanor as a protective and stern grandparent.

When the members of the sisterhood free themselves from their inhibitions and trepidation in the name of justice, they are singing the spirit of the hymn for which the play is named.

STEAL AWAY runs through October 1st at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center in Phoenix.

Black Theatre Troupe ~ Click Here ~ Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center ~ 1333 E Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ ~ 602-258-8128

Graphic credit to BTT




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Chandler Center for the Arts Launches 10th Annual CENTER STAGE Event Photo
Chandler Center for the Arts Launches 10th Annual CENTER STAGE Event

Chandler Center for the Arts has announced its 10th annual event, CENTER STAGE, a festive fundraiser to benefit the Chandler Cultural Foundation on Sunday, October 22 at 12 pm. Learn more about the event and find out how to get tickets here!

2
THE LARAMIE PROJECT Comes to Tucson in October Photo
THE LARAMIE PROJECT Comes to Tucson in October

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television will open its 2023/24 theatre season with a production of The Laramie Project.  Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
Cirque du Soleils CRYSTAL Returns to the Tucson Arena in February 2024 Photo
Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL Returns to the Tucson Arena in February 2024

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, returns to the TUCSON ARENA in February 2024. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
Scottsdale Arts Receives Largest Gift In Its History Photo
Scottsdale Arts Receives Largest Gift In Its History

Scottsdale Arts, one of Arizona’s largest arts nonprofit organizations, recently received notification from the Michael and Ellen Ziegler trust that the Ziegler estate has awarded more than $11.5 million to the organization. Learn more about the funds and what they will be used for here!

From This Author - Herbert Paine

Herb Paine ~ Herb has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead reviewer for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014. He has been acclaimed as BEST THEATRE CRITIC by PHOENIX magazine&#... (read more about this author)

Review: STEAL AWAY at Black Theatre TroupeReview: STEAL AWAY at Black Theatre Troupe
Review: THE WEIGHT OF A FEATHER at PBS PassportReview: THE WEIGHT OF A FEATHER at PBS Passport
Review: SOMETHING'S AFOOT at Hale Centre TheatreReview: SOMETHING'S AFOOT at Hale Centre Theatre
Review: DISASTER! at Arizona Broadway TheatreReview: DISASTER! at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Videos

Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GLORIA by Brendan Jacobs-Jenkins
Stray Cat Theatre (9/29-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.
Musical Theatre of Anthem (10/05-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
Herberger Theatre Center (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Under the Stars
Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' in the Rain
Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center (11/02-11/12)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Potential Show
Lyric Theatre (8/22-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Madison Center for the Arts (8/26-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You