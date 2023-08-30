Review: SOMETHING'S AFOOT at Hale Centre Theatre

From Guest Contributor Suzanne Whitaker

Hale Centre Theatre opened SOMETHING’S AFOOT, a cheeky murder mystery musical, Friday, August 24, 2023. This entertaining tale, directed by Cambrian James, was written by James McDonald, David Vos, and Robert Gerlach, with additional music by Ed Linderman. Concord Theatricals arranged this stellar presentation in downtown Gilbert, Arizona with Hale Centre Theatre.

The venue’s in-the-round stage lends itself beautifully to the country estate of Lord Dudley Rancour on an island in the middle an English lake, late spring of 1935. Lord Dudley invited a seemingly mismatched gaggle of guests, who arrive one-by-one, with no idea of the occasion or the reasons for being invited. Thus, the mystery is set: Why are they here? Where is Lord Rancour? What do these people have in common, such that Lord Dudley Rancour would invite them all at once?

It is a dark and stormy night when Lord Dudley’s new housemaid, Lettie, played by Michala Montano, and another employee, Flint, played by Matthew McGee, warmly welcome Lord Rancour’s guests:

Clive, played by a frisky Adam Guinn; the sweet young Hope Langdon, by Carmina Monserrat, who also serves as the dance captain with choreographer Cambrian James (who styles the wigs and make-up); the good Dr. Grayburn, performed by Brandon Zale; Lord Dudley’s nephew - and heir apparent - the haughty Nigel Rancour, played by Trevon Powell; the fussy Lady Grace Manley-Prowe, played by Gillian Elliott; the elder Colonel Gillweather, embodied by Bob Stuart; Miss Tweed, a bossy guest played by Bonnie Beus Romney; and the unexpected guest young Geoffrey, played by the talented Bennett Allen Wood, who washes in seeking shelter when his rowing team sinks during the fierce storm.

Lord Rancour is soon found deceased upstairs, even as some of the remaining guests have yet to arrive. This adds to the mystery, which intensifies as, one-by-one, the guests expire through various means, after becoming stranded by a terrible storm that also washes out the bridge to the mainland. The audience is free to develop theories of “who done it” and why, and who might die next. The crowd starts thinning out while the storm whips up the winds, causing an upsetting loss of electricity and telephone service. One-by-one, each character meets his or her maker in standard murder-mystery ways: an explosion, a poison dart, electrocution, a bullet, poison gas, accidental hanging, all over the stage. But why? Well, you’ll have to attend this marvelous show to solve that riddle.

The lighting, costumes, and props are perfect for an elegant English country house, and the sounds and sights – including the thunder and lightning – jazz up the feeling in the house even as the guests drop like flies. The actors nail the motivations, expressions, and physical comedy commensurate with their roles, and the songs are robustly presented, as are the sight gags. The audio could not quite make up for the hurried speech of some characters, such as the Lady Grace Manley-Prowe, whose physical comedy is funnier than her lines anyway. The show is dated, as an Agatha Christie spoof should be, and the timing and dancing are predictably classic. Music Director Cathy Hauan and Costume Designer Celia Erickson take full advantage of sparkly costumes and dance-worthy tunes.

This delightful show runs through October 7, 2023. Go see it!

Hale Centre Theatre ~ 50 W Page Ave, Gilbert, AZ ~ https://www.haletheatrearizona.com/ ~ 480-497-1181

Graphic credit to Hale Centre Theatre