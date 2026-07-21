LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 59th Season

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Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) has announced that single tickets for its highly anticipated 59th Season will go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. Audiences can purchase individual tickets to any of the five productions in ATC's 2026/2027 lineup, featuring theatrical classics, high-energy musical entertainment, and side-splitting comedies, all performed by top-tier talent from across the country.

Matt August, ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director, describes the season as 'an adventurous journey packed with humor, friendship, and intrigue. These plays and musical experiences offer places to laugh, to love, to remember, to unite, and to find community.'

Kicking off this fall and running through June 2027, the 59th Season includes Proof, Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, and Killing Kit: A Shakespeare Murder Mystery.

'This season is filled with rich storytelling, unexpected turns, and unforgettable characters,' August said. 'From downtown skid row to the streets of Stratford, every show offers its own extraordinary experience. We're excited to welcome audiences back into the theatre to laugh, gasp, and celebrate together.'[MN1]

Tickets start at $33 and are available at atc.org or by calling 1-833-ATC-SEAT (1-833-282-7328). Season ticket packages and flex passes are also available for those looking to lock in the best seats and savings.

ATC's 2026/2027 59th Season Includes:

Proof

By David Auburn

Tucson: 9/27/26 - 10/17/26

Phoenix: 10/24/26 -11/8/26

When Catherine, the daughter of a late prize-winning mathematician, allows her father's protege access to his archives, he discovers an impossible math proof - improbably solved. What follows is a debate over the proof's true author, a clash between sisters over plans for the estate, and a romance that pushes Catherine to trust her heart. A story about escaping the isolation of genius and embracing the promise of love, Proof is the inspirational story we all need right now.

Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Play

Little Shop of Horrors

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics and Book by Howard Ashman

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Tucson: 11/28/26 - 12/20/26

Phoenix: 1/9/27 - 1/24/27

This beloved American musical blends horror, comedy, and a pop-infused score into a sci-fi love story about the dark side of success. When meek florist Seymour discovers a strange and unusual plant, his dream of winning the girl he loves begins to grow ... right along with the plant's bloodthirsty appetite. Chaos erupts in this gleeful story packed with songs inspired by 1960s doo-wop, Motown, rock, and pop. This family friendly musical will take you on a joyful ride from Skid Row to Somewhere That's Green!

Co-Production with Pioneer Theatre Company

The Play That Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields

Tucson: 1/31/27 - 2/20/27

Phoenix: 2/27/27 - 3/14/27

It's opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, and despite the troupe's best efforts, mishaps are causing mayhem on stage. From wayward props to malfunctioning scenery and unexpected understudies, the show must go on. But will the theater still be standing at the end of the performance? Fueled by energetic physical comedy and trick scenery, this award-winning sensation is perfect for the whole family.

Tony- and Olivier Award-winning Play

Co-Production with Seattle Rep and Portland Center Stage

August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean

By August Wilson

Tucson: 3/14/27 - 4/3/27

Phoenix: 4/10/27 - 4/25/27

When a young man arrives in 1904 Pittsburgh seeking a fresh start, he becomes entangled in a local dispute. Aunt Ester, a 285-year-old spiritual matriarch, takes him on a journey to a mythological city which connects him to his ancestors, defines his duty to the town, and introduces him to the love of his life. The first chronological play in August Wilson's ten-play American Century Cycle, Gem of the Ocean is a powerful and poetic story of redemption, history, and self-determination.

Five-time Tony Award-nominated Play

Killing Kit: A Shakespeare Murder Mystery

World Premiere

By John Stephens

Tucson: 4/25/27 - 5/15/27

Phoenix: 5/22/27 - 6/6/27

Shakespeare, the greatest playwright who ever lived, meets the greatest mystery he never solved - the assassination of poet, playwright and spy Christopher 'Kit' Marlowe. After six years, Kit's ghost is back, with one command for his successful friend and rival - find the killer! Reluctant sleuth Will Shakespeare must follow the trail from London's darkest gutters to the halls of power to solve this original 'true crime' mystery.

From John Stephens, New York Times best-selling author and writer/producer of television hits 'Gotham,' 'Gossip Girl,' 'Gilmore Girls,' 'The O.C.,' and 'Pennyworth'

Tucson performances occur at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., and

Phoenix performances occur at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) is Arizona's Official State Theatre and the state's only League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member. Founded in 1966, ATC creates compelling live theatre that sparks curiosity, empathy, and meaningful connection through stories that reflect the world around us. Led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Ana Rose O'Halloran, ATC serves audiences statewide through annual seasons in Tucson and the greater Phoenix area, bringing together world-class artists and Arizona's vibrant creative community to produce exceptional theatre. Now entering its 59th season, ATC continues its legacy of inspiring audiences while enriching the cultural life of Arizona. Learn more at atc.org.

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