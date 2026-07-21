LES MISÉRABLES to Open at The Phoenix Theatre Company

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The Phoenix Theatre Company will present LES MISERABLES, the acclaimed musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, with performances running July 15 - October 18, 2026, in the Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre. LES MISERABLES arrives in Phoenix as one of the first stagings in the country following the close of the national tour.

Few titles arrive with this kind of history. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and in October 2025 the musical marked its 40th anniversary. It has been seen by over 130 million people, in dozens of countries and 22 languages, and its 2012 film adaptation won three Academy Awards. Drawn from Victor Hugo's 1862 novel, with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, the score has given the world some of the most recognized songs in musical theatre, among them "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," and "Do You Hear the People Sing?"

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISERABLES follows Jean Valjean, a paroled convict who breaks his bond to begin a new life, pursued for decades by the unyielding Inspector Javert. As revolution stirs in the streets of Paris, the lives of lovers, students, and outcasts converge in a story of resilience, redemption, and hope told on an epic scale.

The production is directed and choreographed by Brendan Stackhouse, who served as Resident Director for the North American Tour of LES MISERABLES, with music direction by Kevin Robert White, The Phoenix Theatre Company's Resident Music Director, and associate direction by Alec Reiss.

'LES MISERABLES asks a lot of everyone who steps into it. It demands power, precision, and stamina, but more than anything, it asks for honesty. This cast has brought an incredible amount of heart to the room, and I cannot wait for Phoenix audiences to experience their work,' said Stackhouse.

'What makes this show continue to speak to audiences is not only its size or its score, but the way it carries so many human experiences at once. The story holds the pain of injustice alongside the hope that people can still choose compassion, and that feels as urgent now as ever.'

LES MISERABLES is presented by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh and was originally adapted and directed by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The cast is led by Ethan Rogers* as Jean Valjean, Geoffrey Belliston* as Javert, Monet Sabel* as Fantine, Hahnna Christianson* as Éponine, Carmiña Monserrat* as Cosette, Tre Moore* as Marius, Josh Pike* as Enjolras, and Toby Yatso* and Terey Summers as the Thénardiers, with Drew Becker* as the Valjean understudy.

The company includes Ryan Ardelt, Drew Becker*, Geoffrey Belliston*, Liam Boyd, Alyssa Chiarello*, Hahnna Christianson*, Kate Cook*, Scott Davidson*, Trisha Ditsworth*, Jack Dossett, Leon Ewing, Shiloh Foreman, Joshua Giles, Savannah Inez, Renee Koher, Alexia Lade, Teddy Ladley, Krista Monaghan, Carmiña Monserrat*, Dominic Montufar, Tre Moore*, Brandt Norris, Josh Pike*, Ethan Rogers*, Grace Rogers*, Monet Sabel*, Nathan Sheppard, Terey Summers, Kyle Timson*, Kendal Turpin, Alex Temple Ward*, Elizabeth Worley, and Toby Yatso*. Swings include Matt Dodaro, Jasmyn Gade, Nicole Riddering, Scott Schmelder, McKaylee Todd, and Andrés Uribe. *Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Details

Dates: July 15 - October 18, 2026

Location: The Phoenix Theatre Company, Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre Tickets: phoenixtheatre.com | (602) 254-2151

Audio Description and American Sign Language interpretation are available for this production. Performance dates and details can be found at phoenixtheatre.com.

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