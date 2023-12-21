Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11

Theatrikos Theatre Company brings Mary Chase’s Harvey to the Flagstaff stage. A lovable and eccentric Pulitzer Prize winning classic American comedy about a perfect gentleman and his very strange best friend—a six foot tall invisible rabbit named Harvey. A charming, delightful and enchanting testimony towards the value of kindness over the importance of conventionality. See photos fro the production.

Harvey’s Broadway debut ran for 1,775 performances. It has been revived on Broadway and London’s West End numerous times. And has played all over the world. There have been three television adaptations and the famous Academy Award winning movie starring Jimmy Stewart.

“Modern audiences will relate to this comedy because of its universal theme that we all create our own reality,” said director Mark Dessauer. “People love the movie with Jimmy Stewart and our production will be just as charming.”

“Harvey is a fun, comedic and heartwarming production, that will captivate the audience and have them questioning what really is important in their day to day lives,” said actor Daniel Wilson who plays Elwood P. Dowd, the Jimmy Stewart character. “This production touches on some topics that would be considered edgy with modern audiences, however, in the end, notions such as love, compassion and kindness will resonate with audience members and leave them with a smile!”

“Laughing during rehearsals because of our talented cast” is a laugher that will be infectious with the audience Dessauer said. Wilson agrees, saying, “There are some amazing individuals in this production, each bringing a little something different to the table.”

“Harvey is the first show of our 2024 Season,” said Theatrikos executive director Chris Verrill. 2024 season tickets are now available. “Theatrikos has an amazing season of shows lined up for 2024. A season that includes two major musicals, Annie and Elf, plus Men on Boats, a show about JW Powell’s first trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.”

Vaccinations are recommended, but not required.

Performances of Harvey are at Theatrikos, January 26—February 11, 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There’s a reception on opening night. Theatrikos’ special Family Night is Thursday, February 1. Tickets are lower price on Family Night. Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre’s box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.