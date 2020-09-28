Phoenix Chorale Announces Fall 2020 Programs

Plans for the Phoenix Chorale’s Spring 2021 programs will be announced later this season.

The Phoenix Chorale, under the direction of Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, has announced the first half of the 2020/21 Season, "A Season of Hope," which offers free virtual programming for Fall 2020. Plans for the Phoenix Chorale's Spring 2021 programs will be announced later this season.

"During these days when our community's health and safety are paramount, gathering together to rehearse and perform choral music must necessarily take a back seat," says Christopher Gabbitas. "And yet all of us miss it tremendously - whether it's the fellowship we experience as we meet to prepare programs in rehearsal or the thrill we experience as we wait backstage to perform for our fans... We've heard how much they're missing it too, so we've been working hard to create programs that offer hope and connect us all together through the healing and inspiring power of music."

Magical things happen when people gather together. Over 60 years ago, a small group of friends gathered in a living room around a piano and established what is now the Phoenix Chorale. Today, the Phoenix Chorale invites fans to gather online from their living rooms and experience the Phoenix Chorale in a new way with free virtual broadcasts of concerts, exclusive interviews, and more.

The Phoenix Chorale's Fall 2020 programs will be free to the public and hosted by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, bringing the Chorale's concert experience directly into fans' homes for the first time on a national scale. The free broadcasts offer highlights from recent concert programs including "Pathways of Devotion," conducted by Christopher Gabbitas in 2019, and "A Chorale Christmas Special," with highlights from the 2018 and 2019 holiday programs, conducted by Anton Armstrong and André J. Thomas.

"When we perform live, our audiences see the final product of months of planning and behind-the-scenes work. Creating broadcasts feels like producing a TV show, which is new for us, and it's taken an incredible amount of teamwork. Our hope with these programs is to create connection through the music here in Arizona, across the country, and even around the world," says Jen Rogers, Phoenix Chorale President & CEO. "That's why we're offering each program as a one-time event, encouraging friends and family to come together across time zones and experience the music the way we did back in the day before on-demand streaming-if you didn't tune in when it aired, you missed out."

New this season are "Chris Chats," exclusive interviews featuring choral luminaries, composers, and leaders in the choral field in conversation together. Hosted by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, the first chat features English composers John Rutter and Bob Chilcott, followed by conductors Anton Armstrong and André J. Thomas, and more throughout the season.

"There is a true joy in choral music that few other experiences can match-whether you are taking part in the performance or listening to the results. I'm constantly struck by the heart that our singers bring to each and every note," says Christopher Gabbitas. "We are so grateful to have such a loyal family of supporters across the Valley and beyond and these free programs are one way we are expressing our gratitude. We continue to prepare for what promises to be a triumphant return to live music-as soon as we are able!"

FALL 2020 PROGRAMS

Broadcast 1: Pathways of Devotion

Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm MST (10 pm EDT / 9pm CDT / 7pm PDT)





Join the Phoenix Chorale and host Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas for the Chorale's free virtual broadcast, "Pathways of Devotion," on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm MST (10:00 pm EDT). The "Pathways of Devotion" program revisits highlights of Gabbitas's first project with the Chorale, from February 2019, which explored aspects of love, devotion, and the faithfulness that draws us together as families and communities-no matter what life puts in our way. Music featured on this broadcast includes Bob Chilcott's arrangement of Mairi's Wedding, Barbara Allen by John Rutter, The Road Home by Stephen Paulus, Only in Sleep by ?'riks Ešenvalds, and more.

Broadcast 2: A Chorale Christmas Special

Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm MST (9 pm EDT / 8 pm CDT / 6 pm PDT)





Join the Phoenix Chorale for the Chorale's free holiday virtual broadcast, "A Chorale Christmas Special," on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm MST (9:00 pm EDT). Hosted by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, this special holiday broadcast brings together highlights from two memorable Christmas programs in 2018 and 2019, led by beloved guest conductors Anton Armstrong and André J. Thomas. Musical highlights include Glory, Glory, Glory to the Newborn King by André Thomas, Rosephanye Powell's The Word Was God, Silent Night, The Christmas Song, and more. Paired with sing-alongs and new music by the Phoenix Chorale, this broadcast joins us all together in a spirit of hope, peace and renewal, and the musical warmth that only this time of year can bring.





"CHRIS CHATS" WITH CHORAL LUMINARIES -

Interview Series

Launching this season are "Chris Chats," hosted by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, and will feature choral luminaries, composers, and leaders in the choral field in conversation together. The first of the "Chris Chats" series takes place Monday, October 19, 2020, at 6:00 pm. Featured choral masters in this chat: English composer/conductors John Rutter and Bob Chilcott, whose music is included on the October 24 broadcast. The second in the "Chris Chats" series is on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 6:00 pm. Featured choral masters include conductor Anton Armstrong and composer/conductor André J. Thomas, whose music will be included on the December 19 broadcast.



How to Watch Free Programs: The Phoenix Chorale's Fall 2020 Season of broadcasts are free to the public with registration. To register for these free events, visit PhoenixChorale.org/Fall2020.



Support These Free Programs: To support the Phoenix Chorale's free broadcasts, visit PhoenixChorale.org/Donate, and make a gift today. To learn more about sponsoring one of these exciting online programs, please contact President & CEO Jen Rogers at 602-253-2224.



