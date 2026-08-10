Phoenix Children's Chorus to Launch 2026-2027 Season With England Tour

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Phoenix Children's Chorus (PCC) has announced its 2026-2027 concert season, a year-long musical journey exploring the themes that shape our lives while showcasing the extraordinary talent of young singers from across the Valley.

The season features seven public performances, the annual PCC fundraising gala, a collaboration with Phoenix Chorale on the world premiere of National Parks: The Concert, and culminates with an international concert tour to England.

The season reflects the breadth of Phoenix Children's Chorus' programs, which serve young singers from kindergarten through 12th grade. The organization's Signature Program offers a comprehensive choral education, including its advanced performing and touring choirs, while PCC Voices Neighborhood Choirs provide a welcoming introduction to choral singing closer to home. PCC's Adaptive Choir gives children and teens with special needs the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of choral singing in an inclusive musical community.

Throughout the season, audiences will experience concerts inspired by the elemental forces of nature, the importance of legacy, the joy of the holiday season and the journey of personal growth. Along the way, selected PCC choristers will perform alongside Phoenix Chorale in composer Jennifer Lucy Cook's National Parks: The Concert before the organization's touring choirs conclude the year by sharing their music with audiences in England.

"Every season is an opportunity for our singers to grow as musicians and as people," said Troy Meeker, Artistic and Executive Director of Phoenix Children's Chorus. "This year's performances explore the experiences that shape who we are while creating meaningful opportunities for our choristers to perform with one another, with professional artists and for communities across the Valley."

The season opens with "Elemental," the PCC Fall Concert Series, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Inspired by earth, air, fire, water and light, the program celebrates the energy, creativity and connection that bring singers together at the beginning of a new season.

The fall continues with "Legacy," on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Phoenix Bible Church, where Phoenix Children's Chorus joins Orpheus Male Chorus in a moving celebration of multi-generational singing. The annual collaboration showcases the beauty and power of voices spanning generations.

A highlight of the season comes in late January 2027, when selected Phoenix Children's Chorus choristers join Phoenix Chorale for the world premiere of Jennifer Lucy Cook's National Parks: The Concert. Created in celebration of America's national parks, the new work combines music, storytelling and visual imagery. PCC singers will portray campers gathered around a campfire, adding youthful voices and imagination to this celebration of our shared natural heritage.

The holiday season begins with "Glad Tidings," the PCC Winter Concert Series, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Phoenix Bible Church and Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Filled with music of peace, hope and joy, the concerts celebrate the warmth and traditions of the season.

The celebration continues with "Season's Greetings," the PCC Voices Winter Concert, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Sandra Day O'Connor High School. Featuring singers from Phoenix Children's Chorus' PCC Voices Neighborhood Choirs, the concert highlights young voices from communities across the Valley and celebrates the joy of the holiday season.

On Saturday, March 6, 2027, Phoenix Children's Chorus presents its annual fundraising gala, "Rock the Night – Broadway Bound," at the Shrine Auditorium beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy an evening of Broadway favorites, inspiring performances and opportunities to support the organization's mission of transforming lives through music.

The season concludes with "Becoming," the PCC Spring Concert Series, exploring themes of resilience, hope and possibility through music. Performances take place Saturday, May 1, 2027, at 3 p.m. at Phoenix Bible Church and Sunday, May 2, 2027, at 3 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts.

The celebration continues with "Raise Your Voice," the PCC Voices Spring Concert, on Saturday, May 8, 2027, at 3 p.m. at Pinnacle High School. Featuring singers from the organization's PCC Voices Neighborhood Choirs and special guests, the concert celebrates another successful year of music making and the impact these community-based choirs have on young singers and their families.

The season concludes with "Across the Pond," the PCC Tour Send-Off Concert, on Saturday, May 29, 2027, at 3 p.m.at Camelback Bible Church. Before departing for England, PCC's touring choirs will perform music inspired by connection, tradition and cultural exchange, giving audiences a preview of the repertoire they will share during their international tour.

For more than 40 years, Phoenix Children's Chorus has transformed lives through music by providing exceptional choral education and performance opportunities for young people throughout Arizona. Serving singers from kindergarten through 12th grade, the organization offers nationally recognized touring choirs, beginning and intermediate ensembles, PCC Voices Neighborhood Choirs and an Adaptive Choir for children and teens with special needs. Through these programs, young people build confidence, artistic excellence, leadership skills and lifelong friendships while discovering the power of singing together.

Tickets for each concert of the 2026-2027 season go on sale one month prior to the events. For more information, visit www.phoenixchildrenschorus.org.

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