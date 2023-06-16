Leela James Coming To Chandler Center For The Arts October 12

James will perform an intoxicating set of her most soulful songs. Known for hits such as Fall for You, Complicated, and I'd Rather Go Blind.
POPULAR
R & B Powerhouse Leela James has announced she will be performing on October 12 at 7:00 pm as part of Chandler Center for the Arts' 2023/24 season. Tickets are $38, $48, $58 and $68 and go on sale June 16 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680
With her commanding stage presence and sultry smooth sound, James will perform an intoxicating set of her most soulful songs. Known for hits such as Fall for You, Complicated, and I'd Rather Go Blind, James' gifted style has resulted in seven top 20 R & B singles, a number one track on The Billboard Charts and multiple awards nominations. Having shared the stage with the likes of Maxwell, Robert Randolph and the legendary James Brown, “James' imposing, finely textured voice is reminiscent of Seventies soul singers.” - Rolling Stone Magazine
Thursday October 12 at 7 pm
Steena Murray Main Stage
Chandler Center for the ARts
250 N. Arizona Ave.
Tickets: $38, $48, $58, $68
Click Here | 480-782-2680
Videos
|On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
|remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
|The SpongeBob Musical
MCC Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/29)
|Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
|The Legend of Georgia McBride
Arizona Theatre Company (7/01-7/16)
|Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
|It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
|7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
|48LIVE: Cisco and the Racecars
Tempe Center for the Arts (6/22-6/22)
|SUBPLOTS: Musical
Chandler-Gilbert Community College (6/23-6/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You