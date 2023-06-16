Leela James Coming To Chandler Center For The Arts October 12

R & B Powerhouse Leela James has announced she will be performing on October 12 at 7:00 pm as part of Chandler Center for the Arts' 2023/24 season. Tickets are $38, $48, $58 and $68 and go on sale June 16 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680

With her commanding stage presence and sultry smooth sound, James will perform an intoxicating set of her most soulful songs. Known for hits such as Fall for You, Complicated, and I'd Rather Go Blind, James' gifted style has resulted in seven top 20 R & B singles, a number one track on The Billboard Charts and multiple awards nominations. Having shared the stage with the likes of Maxwell, Robert Randolph and the legendary James Brown, “James' imposing, finely textured voice is reminiscent of Seventies soul singers.” - Rolling Stone Magazine

Thursday October 12 at 7 pm

Steena Murray Main Stage

Chandler Center for the ARts

250 N. Arizona Ave.

Tickets: $38, $48, $58, $68

Click Here | 480-782-2680