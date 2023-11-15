Join Ballet Rincon for Their Annual Production of Tchaikovsky's NUTCRACKER BALLET This Holiday Season

You are cordially invited to join Ballet Rincon, for our annual full length production of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Ballet, loved by Tucson, Arizona audiences for over two decades!

On Christmas Eve a young girl, named Clara, is given a Nutcracker Doll at her family Christmas party by her beloved Uncle Drosselmeyer, a mysterious, magical inventor. The doll is broken by her jealous brother Fritz at the party, but this is no ordinary Nutcracker as Clara learns that night.

When the house is at rest, Clara goes downstairs to check on her beloved doll. In the shadows, Uncle Drosselmeyer casts a spell over the Nutcracker Doll, as the Mouse King attacks. On rescuing Clara from the Mouse King, the doll turns into the Nutcracker Prince.

He takes Clara on a magical journey through the Land of Snow, to the Land of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy honors the couple with sweet entertainment from around the world.

Come experience this family tradition with Ballet Rincon, and featured guest artists Rick Wamer and Marquez Johnson, at the beautiful Vail Theatre of the Arts 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way!

December 15th at 7pm and December 16th at 2pm and 7pm

Reserved Ticket Pricing:

Orchestra $24.00 per adult, $20.00 for seniors and children under 12

Mezzanine $20.00 per adult, $16.00 for seniors and children under 12

Online sales begin on Monday, November 6th 2023 at Click Here and will continue up to the start of each performance.

Please message or call for details.

For more information call Ballet Rincon at 520-574-2804

Studio Website: http://www.ballet-rincon.com/