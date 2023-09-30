Holiday Comedy NUNCRACKERS to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in December

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical is the first "TV Special" taped by the sisters in their convent basement studio for Cable Access. It stars the nuns you love - plus Father Virgil. It features all new songs including: Twelve Days Prior to Christmas, Santa Ain't Comin' To Our House, We Three Kings of Orient Are Us, and It's Better to Give Than to Receive. This show is filled with "Nunsense" humor, some of your favorite carols, a "Secret Santa," and an uproarious take on Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet. Nuncrackers will make you laugh and maybe tug at your heartstrings. It's the perfect way to ensure your holiday season is merry and bright.

The Nunsense musicals originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant, the cards caught on so quickly that author Dan Goggin decided to expand the concept into a cabaret show and eventually a full-length musical. The original Off-Broadway production became the third-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history. Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical continues the story of The Little Sisters of Hoboken.

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical is directed by Peter J. Hill with musical direction by Jay Melberg and choreography by Noel Irick. *Rated PG for occasional inuendo.

Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical will play Dec. 8 - 24, 2023. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $35.00. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting the link below. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.