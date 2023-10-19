Grace Jasmine's New Plays ALMOST HEAVEN And GHOST OF A CHANCE To Be Read As Part Of The DG Footlights Series

Award winning playwright, Grace Jasmine (The Masher, F**Ked Up Fairy Tales) will present a reading of her two short one-act plays, Almost Heaven (Casi Cielo) and Ghost of a Chance as part of the DG Footlights New Works Readings at Scottsdale Desert Stages on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:30). The plays, directed by Grace Jasmine, will be at Scottsdale Desert Stages, Desert Stages Theatre, 7014 E Camelback Rd, Suite #0586, Scottsdale, Arizona-located in the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Admission is free to all with RSVP. The performance will run for approximately one hour. A talk back with the playwright will occur after the reading, facilitated by DG Phoenix Ambassador, Sally Jane Kerschen-Sheppard.

About the Plays:

Almost Heaven: A despairing young woman goes to the top of the Empire State Building to write her suicide note. She encounters an unlikely ragtag bunch of angels whose job it is to try to intervene.

Ghost of a Chance: A young would-be actress, failing at her chance in the big city, stops into a church to pray and meets a ghostly crew of friendly actors who want to help her along the path to success.

About the Playwright:

Grace Jasmine writes theatre, film, fiction, and nonfiction. Jasmine's play, The Masher, received The Hollywood Encore! Producers' Award and was chosen Quarterfinalist for the ScreenCraft Stage Play Contest, and placed 4th All Time for the Horror Stage Play on the Red List on Coverfly. Her Screenplay, Get a Life, won Quarterfinalist at the Hollywood International Screenplay Awards.

Other theatre writing credits include: Rainbows, Tim Doran, composer (Jasmine wrote, directed, and starred in this show, which was produced first in multiple venues in Los Angeles and then off-off Broadway); The Lover-A Tale of Obsessive Love, Ron Barnett, composer (Lonny Chapman Theatre premier). Jasmine wrote two original musicals that premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival: Sybil's Closet and F**ked Up Fairy Tales. WeHo Times called the song, "Love is Love" Jasmine wrote (With David Anthony, composer) for F**ked Up Fairy Tales "...an incredible song that it merits a place among the classics of musical theatre." (WeHo Times).

Jasmine is currently collaborating with Ron Barnett on her new musical black comedy, Skin Deep-which is slated for a 2024 opening. Jasmine has currently completed two new screenplays, Ghosting and Lit Chicks, as well as a middle-grade novel, The Island House. Jasmine holds an MFA in Creative Writing and Screenwriting from the University of California at Riverside, and is a native Californian living in Arizona with her family of humans and pack of wild dogs. Grace Jasmine is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and PEN America. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @beautynblog.

Jasmine's production company LOUD KARMA PRODUCTIONS hosted an award at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe for The Best Emerging Female or Nonbinary Playwright. Jasmine was an Encore Judge for the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The staged reading will feature talented local actors including Roberta Rubin, Josephine Maldonado, Ashley Letizia, Alton Sanders, and Sam Barcelona. For more information contact loudkarmaproductions@gmail.com.