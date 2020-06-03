Gilbert Dance Crew Wants to Unite Community on WORLD OF DANCE

"The Rise" is a dance crew from Gilbert, Arizona, comprised of a band of brothers who wants to spread their message of hope, through hip hop. The Rise is currently competing on the NBC dance competition series World of Dance!

"It's crazy times and it's been crazy and it's a time where we just need something that can lift us up," Myson Dotson said to 12News.

Dotson added, "No matter who you are any kid, any person, you can come from diversity, come from adversity, come from anything and be someone and be great and that's our goal."

Dotson, and other members like Isaiah Aguiling-Hinton and Jalen Reyes join those hoping for peace and kindness throughout the country. "I think whatever we can do moving forward to push that message, we're going to look for opportunities to do that," Aguiling-Hinton said.

Reyes added, "We all have different backgrounds and different perspectives and stuff and it gives us a fresh way to approach choreography, competition, connecting with the other teams and I think we credit that to our diversity, which is really important to remember especially right that a group of people can be so different and still produce so much greatness."

"Dance is one of those things that you can't help but smile and not feeling touched by, so watch World Of Dance and you'll be thankful it's a release just watch it and escape for a little bit," Myson said.

"World of Dance" is back for its fourth season and once again led by a judging panel of extraordinary dance superstars - Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as an executive producer), Derek Hough and NE-YO. Scott Evans returns as host.

The series, from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions, gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents for the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world.

World of Dance airs every Tuesday only on NBC.

Read the original story on 12News.

Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories