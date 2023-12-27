GHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in February

Fountain Hills Theater will present Ghost, the Musical. Adapted from the hit film by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, Ghost, the Musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. Desperate to communicate with Molly when he learns she’s in grave danger, Sam turns to storefront psychic Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death. The delightful score includes the Righteous Brothers’ classic Unchained Melody.

Ghost, the Musical is a stage adaptation of the film Ghost. The film, was written by Bruce Joel Rubin who also wrote the book and co-wrote the lyrics for the musical version. The film starred Patrick Swayze as Sam Wheat, Demi Moore as Molly Jensen, Whoopi Goldberg as Oda Mae Brown and Tony Goldwyn as Carl Bruner. The movie was a box office and artistic success. In terms of generating a profit, Ghost, which cost $21,000,000 to produce, grossed $505,702,588 at theatres. In 1991, it was nominated for and won numerous awards. It received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Film Editing, Best Music, Original Score and Best Picture. The movie was also given the nod and won the Oscar for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Whoopi Goldberg). Additionally, Ghost was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, winning one, and received the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture.

The romantic film was turned into a musical about 20 years later as Rubin teamed up with two of the most successful creators in popular music, Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard. Both Stewart and Ballard wrote the music and co-wrote lyrics with Rubin for the show. After first premiering in Manchester, England, at the Manchester Opera House in early 2011, Ghost, the Musical made its West End debut at the Piccadilly Theatre on July 19, 2011 where it opened to critical and popular acclaim. Ghost, the Musical is one of what is a new breed of musical that takes as its starting point a hugely popular film. In the past decade, an increasing number of Hollywood movies have served as the basis for stage musicals. This reversed a 60-year trend during which musicals that were hits on Broadway, such as Show Boat, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music and others, were eventually turned into successful films.

Artistic Director Peter J. Hill has devoted the current season to this phenomenon with the season comprised almost entirely of movies adapted to the stage. In adapting a popular film that included numerous high-tech special effects, a popular cast and the iconic love song “Unchained Melody,” Ghost, the Musical offers FHT’s creators’ numerous challenges. Along with successfully meeting each challenge, the various forces and talents have combined to make this stage musical a unique and unforgettable experience.

Ghost, the Musical is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Seikai Ishizuka and choreographed by Gin Selfridge. Ghost, the Musical is presented through Special Arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials, are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Ave. of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com. *Rated PG for mature themes.

Ghost, the Musical will play Feb. 2 - 18, 2024. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $35.00. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting Click Here. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.