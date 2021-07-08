Fountain Hills Theater Announces Music Festival And New Season Offerings

Now entering its 36th season of award-winning plays and musicals, FHT's new 2021-22 season has it all - music, merriment, mayhem and not a little romance.

The past year been a tough road, but FHT is back and better than ever! The 2021-22 season features six musicals, three plays, and four youth productions.

Get full details here:

MAINSTAGE & MAINSTAGE TOO! 2021-22 SEASON:

SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE: (Aug. 20 - Sept. 5, 2021) Say Goodnight, Gracie invites you to spend a hilarious, heart-warming evening in the uplifting company of the world's favorite and funniest centenarian. George Burns, whose career spanned one hundred years of American entertainment history, is now miraculously "alive and kicking" in this masterful one-man show by FHT Artistic Director Peter J. Hill. George is caught between this world and the next, unable to join his beloved wife and partner Gracie Allen until he gives the performance of his lifetime for God.

RUMORS: (Sept. 10-26, 2021) At a tastefully appointed townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken and wife Chris must get "the story" straight before the other guests arrive.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: (Oct. 15-31, 2021) On Dec. 4, 1956 a twist of fate brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. They were brought together in Memphis, Tennessee at the Sun Records storefront studio by Sam Philips, known as the 'father of rock and roll' and the man who had discovered them. This toe-tappin', high energy musical imagines what that night might have been.

DISENCHANTED: (Nov. 5 - 21, 2021) Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that is anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know. When these royal renegades toss off their tiaras, this hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical reveals what really happened 'ever after'!

13 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS: (Dec. 3-19, 2021) Featuring 12-er- 13 delightful Holiday tales woven with both traditional and unique holiday music, 13 Days of Christmas is a perfect show for the whole family. Whether it's cutting down the annual Christmas Tree or spying on Santa Claus or finding the perfect Holiday gift or even suffering through yet another Nutcracker, 13 Days of Christmas tells everyone's stories, both crazy and touching, of the Holiday season!

GREASE: (Jan. 28 - Feb. 13, 2022) After a whirlwind summer romance, greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You & You're the One That I Want, Grease has become a musical classic!

RIPCORD: (Mar. 18 - Apr. 3, 2022) A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the women escalates into a hilarious game of one-upmanship. Starring the Grande Dames of Valley theater, Noel Irick and Barbara McBain.

SUDS: (Apr. 15 - May 1, 2022) This evening of pure, frothy fun will have you boppin' to over fifty well-known songs that topped the 1960s charts: Respect, You Can't Hurry Love, Say A Little Prayer, and more! When Cindy, a laundromat attendant, receives a letter from her pen-pal boyfriend ending their romance, her stylish guardian angels arrive on the scene, determined she'll do more than wishin' and hopin'.

NUNSENSE: (May 6 -22. 2022) Five survivors at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery, the rest of the sisterhood having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God, stage a variety show to raise funds so that the last four of the dearly departed can be buried. It's so funny it really should be sinful!

2021-22 Youth Theater Season:

CAPTAIN PRESTON THE PIRATE SCOURGE: (Oct. 1 - 10, 2021) It's a 'b-arrr-el 'of laughs when Captain Preston, a pirate who is trying to make a name for himself and the governor's bored daughter Wendy join forces to find the fabled "Pearl of Poseidon". Can they face the dread pirate Redfang and take him down a 'peg-leg' or two? Will they fall in love? Will they find the treasure? Will they see 'aye' to 'aye'?!

JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS: (Dec. 3 - 19, 2021) It's holiday time, and Room One is doing fun things to celebrate. Only, how can Junie B. enjoy the festivities when Tattletale May keeps ruining her holiday glee? When everyone picks names for Secret Santa, Junie B. gets Tattletale you-know-who! It's enough to fizzle the holiday fun! Will Junie B. and May find their holiday spirit and finally bring peace and goodwill to Room One?

LITTLE WOMEN: (Feb. 25 - Mar. 6, 2022) Adapted from the Louisa May Alcott classic, Little Women revolves around the lives of four sisters growing up during and after the Civil War. With their father off fighting the war, the girls create their own theatre company as they write and perform skits for each other. Follow the heartaches and laughs as each daughter overcomes her flaws.

WINNIE THE POOH, KIDS: (June 3- 12, 2022) Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks.

SHOW INFO

Mainstage and Mainstage Too! performances at Fountain Hills Theater are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Youth performances are Fridays, Saturdays at 7:00PM and Sundays at 2PM. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3. Box Office Hours are 12:00 PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday). Visit www.fhtaz.org.

SUMMER WEEKEND MUSIC FESTIVAL JULY 16-18

Fountain Hills Theater announces The Sizzlin' Summer Weekend Music Festival, the perfect escape into the cool theater for some hot concerts in Fountain Hills. Four fabulous concerts in three days!

Friday night, July 16th at 7:30pm - Everybody Rise -A Boozy Cruise Through Broadway's Greatest Lushes. Join world renowned Opera and Musical comedy star, Kathleen Berger and her guest, the multi-talented Tony Blosser, for an evening of drunk songs, songs about drinking, and songs that would be waaaay better if they were sung while drinking. With the marvelous Steve Hildebrand at the piano, they make a trio that will have you laughing, crying and celebrating all night long.

Saturday night, July 17th at 7:30pm - Diamonds and Cash. Charlie Jourdan brings his one- man show Diamonds and Cash to Fountain Hills, performing songs of two of the most iconic singer songwriters of our time, Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash. Through story and song, you will hear about what inspired Neil Diamond to write such hits as "Sweet Caroline" and "Solitary Man." You'll find out the history behind Johnny Cash's chart toppers like "Folsom Prison Blues" and "I Walk the Line." Charlie Jourdan has been performing live for most of his life. He began singing in local bars and restaurants on the east coast and Alaska. From there he spent the last fourteen years entertaining cruise ship audiences all over the world. Close your eyes and you'll believe that you're in the theatre with Neil and Johnny.

Sunday afternoon, July 18th at 2:00pm - Remember When. Dedicated to the music and memories of the 50s, 60s, and 70s, this retro radio-style revue features award-winning entertainer T.A. BURROWS, who not only hosts this swinging soiree, but also uses his remarkable vocal talents to perform 18 popular hits by a variety of artists from Elvis Presley to The Beatles to Stevie Wonder. Their songs provided the soundtrack for our lives for three decades. Between the decades, T.A. keeps his "listeners" entertained with humorous recollections of the fads, fashions, and pop culture of each era along with amusing anecdotes and witty DJ banter. Featuring a classic mix of pop, soul, and rock 'n' roll along with some great memories, "REMEMBER WHEN" is a rockin' retro radio revue that is truly a show...to remember!

And finally, on Sunday evening at 7:00, a recent star of Fox's "I Can See Your Voice", Julian Mendoza, brings his show to the FHT stage. Julian Mendoza: A Knight's Tale will feature the different genres of Julian's songbook, ranging from musical theater to Selena Quintanilla. Julian recently starred as Richie Valens in FHT's highly popular production of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story". He was also seen on stage at the Phoenix Symphony, singing backup for Kristin Chenoweth and was a featured artist in the Utah Festival for Opera and Musical Theatre in Utah, the Barn Theatre in Augusta, Michigan and Quisisana in Maine.

The Sizzlin' Summer Weekend Music Festival will play July 16th, 17th & 18th. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. A full festival pass is available for $100.00. Please note: The four-concert festival pass is NOT available on line, ONLY through calling the box office. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand).

Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.