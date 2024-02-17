FOR WHEN YOU GET LOST to Screen at Sedona International Film Festival

For When You Get Lost, written by Jennifer Sorenson and directed by Michelle Steffes, will screen for the Sedona International Film Festival audience on Saturday, March 2nd. The film won the Audience Award for Best Comedy in October at the 2023 Austin Film Festival. This dark comedy takes estranged sisters on a road trip up the Pacific Coast in order to make amends with their difficult father before he dies. The film stars Jennifer Sorenson (Orphan is the New Orange), Elizabeth Alderfer, (AP Bio, United States of Al), Aja Bair, (Euphoria, Kenan), Brian Thomas Smith (The Big Bang Theory), Cat Hammons (Yellowstone), and Adam Chambers (B Positive). The film will also screen at the Durango Independent Film Festival on March 1st and 3rd.

Screening Date and Location

SEDONA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

995 Red Rock Crossing Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

Saturday, March 2nd @ 1:00 PM

Followed by a Q&A with Writer/Producer/Star Jennifer Sorenson,

Director Michelle Steffes and Producer Meredith Riley Stewart.

In this uplifting and emotionally charged comedy, June Stevenson drags her estranged sisters on a road trip up the Pacific Coast in order to make amends with their difficult father before he dies. Along the way, she distracts herself with picturesque landmarks, craft breweries, and picturesque men in craft breweries, but ultimately she must face the fact that there's more to her family's fractures than she thought. Inspired by a real road trip and affectionately known as the craft beer lovers' version of Sideways.

Michelle Steffes (director)

Michelle Steffes is an award-winning writer/director whose short films have played in film festivals around the world and have aired on Hulu, FXX, and Freeform. She directed the fantasy drama Driftwood for AFI's prestigious Directing Workshop for Women. Her sci-fi black comedy The Interview, which won a grand prize at the Academy-qualifying USA Film Festival, led to her invitation to join the short film branch of the Academy. Michelle was a recent fellow in The Black List and Women in Film's feature screenwriting residency program as well as a recent fellow of the Walt Disney television directing program, through which she shadowed directors on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hulu's Love, Victor and High Fidelity. Previously she shadowed on TNT's Murder in the First and Netflix's One Day at a Time. Michelle previously worked as the Director of Development at Larger than Life Productions for writer/ director Gary Ross and helped develop Seabiscuit and the animated film The Tale of Despereaux.

Jennifer Sorenson (writer)

Jennifer Sorenson is an actor/producer/writer. She wrote and played ten roles in the award-winning, viral parody Orphan is the New Orange which was named one of the Top Ten Short Films of the Decade. Other writing includes: No Backsies- a comedy short about life in the pandemic, See Me- a virtual reality short about the exploration of women reclaiming their bodies from the patriarchy, What Are the Odds- a healthcare PSA & I Fart in my Sleep: Confessions of an Embarrassing Life- a full-length play, which premiered in Los Angeles. She was a finalist in the PSA program for Women in Film. Her production company, Aegis Creative Media, is in development for its next feature Church & State based on the Off-Broadway play of the same name.