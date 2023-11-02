EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to Simon Says Theatre

Simon Says Theatre, a brand-new company in Northern Arizona, presents their debut show Click Here, written by award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan with comedian Jonny Donahoe. Performances will be held at Beacon Church at 510 N Leroux Street, in historic downtown Flagstaff. Every Brilliant Thing opens November 10. Audiences have six chances to see the show through November 19.

Every Brilliant Thing is a hopeful, funny, and heartwarming story about growth, resilience, and the lengths we'll go for people we love. Simon Says Theatre's production is audience-immersive and interactive. Participants are invited to engage in the storytelling, and celebrate their own "brilliant things" with the unnamed Narrator. This life affirming show sparks vital discussions around mental health using tools like humor, music, conversation, and radical compassion.

Synopsis: You're seven years old, and your mom is in the hospital. She finds it hard to be happy. To cheer her up, you begin making a list of every single thing about the world that's brilliant. Everything that makes life worth living.

1. Ice cream.

2. Water fights.

3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV.

As you grow up, so does the list:

2000. Coffee.

9995. Falling in love.

123321. Palindromes.

Every Brilliant Thing is written by Bruntwood Award winning playwright Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things; Lungs) with actor, comedian and writer Jonny Donahoe. It was originally developed by Pentabus and Paines Plough, and has been performed by Jonny Donahoe at venues around the world, including Edinburgh Festival Fringe, New York, and a UK tour.

Simon Says Theatre's production is directed by AJ Flores, a theatre education student at Grand Canyon University, and a Flagstaff local. AJ has worked on countless productions at GCU and Theatrikos Theatre Company, and most recently performed in Ken Ludwig's shows, Lend Me A Tenor and Murder On The Orient Express. The show is assistant directed by Parker McGraw, a student at Flagstaff Arts & Leadership Academy (FALA), whose recent acting credits include the lead roles of Mr. Boddy in Clue The Musical at Flagstaff Music Theatre, and Puck in FALA's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Every Brilliant Thing is performed on alternating nights by Jasper Meilbeck (credits include "The Wolves" and "Sweeney Todd" at Theatrikos Theatre Company), and by Nathan Henderson (credits include "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at Theatrikos Theatre Company, and "Something Rotten!" at Flagstaff Music Theatre).

This performance features live piano and vocal music by Simon Bailey Cunningham, a graduate of Berklee College of Music, and the namesake of Simon Says Theatre. Simon is pianist and music director for numerous Flagstaff companies, including Simon Says Theatre, Flagstaff Music Theatre, Theatrikos Theatre Company, and Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival.

Every Brilliant Thing advocates for suicide awareness and prevention. Encouraging conversations about suicide helps to break the stigma that can prevent people from seeking help.

Simon Says Theatre is supported by the Art Flores Memorial, a foundation dedicated to honoring the legacy of Art "Tooter" Flores, a lifelong resident of Flagstaff who tragically lost his life by suicide on September 18, 2018. The Art Flores Memorial raises money for programs that were close to his heart, including local theatre companies.

The mission of Simon Says Theatre is to break boundaries by producing daring and emotionally fulfilling live theatre by, and for, young adults in Flagstaff, Arizona. Actors of all ages are welcome at SST's signature open auditions. Leadership and directorial teams are crafted with a focus on giving young adults (age 18-35) the chance to direct, music direct, stage manage, and more.