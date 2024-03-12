DIAL M FOR MURDER & More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 2024/2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Theatre Company has unveiled its 57th season. From gripping mysteries to heartwarming love stories to joyful musicals, this season is set to be a celebration of memorable storytelling.

"The year that lies ahead for Arizona is going to be challenging on a number of fronts. I want ATC to be a bastion of relief, joy and communion for our audiences" says ATC Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August. "This season offers a place for people to put their emotions, and leave their anxieties and find each other as neighbors and as a community. It's a space to laugh, to love, to remember, to unite and to find peace. I am excited for ATC to be an agent for civic wellness with this thrilling season of plays and musicals."

The 2024/2025 season will open with the classic thriller Dial M for Murder, newly adapted for a modern audience by Jeffrey Hatcher (Wait Until Dark, Holmes and Watson, Tuesdays with Morrie, Jekyll and Hyde). Passions, plot twists, and revenge come together to create the painfully perfect thriller to leave audiences on the edge of their seats from beginning to end.

Next up, ATC's holiday extravaganza, Scrooge!, returns for its second year to welcome the magic of the season. Created by Oscar and Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated composer Leslie Bricusse (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory), and brought to life by an all-star cast and creative team, this musical spectacular is quickly becoming a cherished holiday tradition in Arizona. ATC's Scrooge! brings the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life in this unique musical rendition perfect for the whole family.

To kick off 2025, ATC opens Blues in the Night, a toe-tapping musical revue highlighting some of the greatest Blues artists of all time. Written by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated playwright Sheldon Epps, Blues in the Night weaves together the lives of three women as they share their stories of love, heartbreak, and triumph through 26 of the best Blues songs ever written.

The season continues with the World Premiere production of Bob & Jean: A Love Story by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan. Inspired by the courtship of his own parents, Schenkkan forges a story of love amidst adversity during the tumult of World War II. Bob & Jean: A Love Story is a stirring romance that reminds us that destiny and a bit of hard work have the power to bring us back to the ones we love.

Finally, Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B by Kate Hamill closes out the season with a modern "gal-pal" twist on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective duo. This adventure comedy takes our dynamic duo through hilarious hijinks as they uncover multiple murder mysteries plotted by a cunning supervillain who remains always one step ahead.

Subscriptions, including Season Tickets and flex passes that allow patrons to choose the shows that fit their schedules, are available now, and can be purchased online at atc.org, or by calling the ATC box office at 833-ATC-SEAT (833-282-7328). Single tickets will go on sale in late July 2024.

ATC's 2024/2025 57th Season Includes

Dial M for Murder

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the Original by Frederick Knott

Tucson: 9/22/24 - 10/12/24

Phoenix: 10/19/24 -11/3/24

Passion runs high in this classic revenge thriller, newly adapted for a modern audience by ATC favorite playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Wait Until Dark, Holmes and Watson, Tuesdays with Morrie, Jekyll and Hyde). This nail-biting 1952 play by Frederick Knott was later adapted by Alfred Hitchcock into the 1954 film and now comes to Arizona exclusively at ATC in this new adaptation, which has had box office-busting runs at theatres across the country. This clever, fast-paced adaptation adds extra layers of intrigue and emotion to the iconic cat-and-mouse story. Filled with vivid characters, sharp dialogue, and lethal amounts of intrigue, Dial M will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Scrooge!

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse

Tucson: 11/3/24 - 11/30/24

Phoenix: 12/7/24 - 12/28/24

Returning from its blockbuster first season for an encore, ATC's holiday musical extravaganza Scrooge! celebrates the season with the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge joined by a distinguished cast of more than 24 actors, live musicians, and an all-star creative team. With songs by the illustrious Oscar-, Grammy-, and Tony-nominated composer Leslie Bricusse (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory), this unique rendition, exclusively brought to life by ATC, is quickly becoming a cherished holiday tradition to share with your entire family.

"This is a joyous production." - Kathleen Allen, Arizona Daily Star

Blues in the Night

Conceived. and Originally Directed by Sheldon Epps

Original Vocal Arrangements and Musical Direction by Chapman Roberts

Orchestrations and Additional Vocal Arrangements by Sy Johnson

Tucson: 1/26/25 - 2/15/25

Phoenix: 2/22/25 - 3/9/25

A musical celebration of the blues and its influence on American music, this toe-tapping revue weaves the stories of three women and one man as they navigate love, heartbreak, and rebirth. Set in a swanky 1930s Chicago hotel, this emotionally uplifting story features 26 of the hottest torch numbers by blues and jazz icons like Bessie Smith, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Ida Cox, and Benny Goodman, to name a few. Come and celebrate a uniquely American music genre on this powerful and uplifting journey through the hearts of four of the country's best crooners and a dozen of America's best composers.

Bob & Jean: A Love Story

World Premiere

By Robert Schenkkan

Tucson: 3/23/25 - 4/12/25

Phoenix: 4/19/25 - 5/4/25

Lightning strikes and sparks fly when Bob and Jean meet in New York City, 1941. But their instant attraction is cut short as World War II drives the pair thousands of miles apart. While Bob is off to the Pacific as a bomb disposal officer, Jean is headed to boost troop morale as a USO actress. Is their connection strong enough to withstand the winds of war? Travel through their passionate, funny, sometimes desperate correspondence as they navigate battle, Broadway, and the complexities of the human heart. A new play written by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated playwright Robert Schenkkan, Bob & Jean: A Love Story is a stirring and romantic World Premiere that tells the remarkable story of an exhilarating courtship.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B

By Kate Hamill

Cheerfully desecrating the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Tucson: 5/18/25 - 6/7/25

Phoenix: 6/14/25 - 6/29/25

Modern-day adventure awaits with the most iconic detective duo of all time reimagined as a "gal-pal" comedy in Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B. Set in present-day London, depressed American divorcee Dr. Joan Watson moves in with the carefree and eccentric Shirley Holmes, only to find themselves entangled in a series of mysteries, all related to a cunning supervillain who remains always one step ahead. This twist on Doyle's cherished Sherlock Holmes characters delivers non-stop laughter inside a rollicking murder mystery that promises fun for everyone.

Tucson performances occur at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., and

Phoenix performances occur at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.