Convergence Ballet And Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix to Present THE NUTCRACKER At Herberger Theater

The professional dancers of Convergence Ballet along with students from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will come to the Herberger Theatre Center to perform four performances of THE NUTCRACKER.

Performances are December 9 at 2 pm and 7 pm and December 10 at 11 am and 3 pm at the Herberger Theatre, located at 222 E. Monroe.

Tickets are $35 and are on sale now at Click Here.

Featuring the beloved Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Rat King and the heroic Nutcracker, this production features a brilliant new approach to the holiday classic by adding cultural representation and fun for the whole family. The iconic "Land of the Sweets" will feature classical Indian dancers from Silambam Phoenix and Spanish

Flamenco dancers from Spanish Flamenco ¡Ay Flamenco! Yumi La Rosa Flamenco Student Company.

Cecelia Smith will portray the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, JR Lagunas appears as Cavalier along with Lawrence Fung as the Nutcracker Prince. Lily Viola and Sophie Groark will alternate in the role of Clara and Jennifer Cafarella-Betts is Artistic Director and Choreographer.

On First Friday December 1 between 6 and 9 pm, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix and Convergence will be giving a sneak peek preview at the Pavilion of the Herberger Theatre Center. Guests will enjoy excerpts from The Nutcracker and can meet the Sugar Plum Fairy in the lobby for holiday photos.

﻿

For more information on Ballet Theatre of Phoenix or Convergence Ballet, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.

Dance of the Sweets

Classical Indian Dance from Silambam Phoenix Spanish Flamenco from

¡Ay Flamenco! Yumi La Rosa Flamenco Student Company

About Convergence Ballet

With its home in the studios Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, Convergence Ballet is a company of professional dancers who push themselves to explore different movements rooted in classical ballet. Frequently seen on stages around the Valley, Convergence performs capturing the audience whether they are wearing slippers, pointe shoes or bare feet.

About Ballet Theatre of Phoenix

Located at 6201 N. 7th St. Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is a 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility hosting top instructors in ballet and contemporary dance for ages 3 to adult.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix offers the finest quality dance education with a faculty who brings a blend of experience, knowledge, artistry, and compassion to the studio. It is an environment where each student is guided to reach their fullest potential, where we see not only what the student has to offer right now, but what they have the ability to become with careful, individualized instruction.

About Jennifer Cafarella - Betts

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix School Director

Jennifer Cafarella - Betts started her formal ballet training with the Nina Marlowe School of Ballet and The School of Ballet Arizona and graduated from the prestigious Walnut Hill School for the Performing Arts. Her professional career includes appearing with the Ballet de Cali in Colombia, Ballet New England, Granite State Ballet, Jose Mateo's Ballet Theatre, and Convergence Ballet. With a BS in Business Administration, an MFA in Dance, as well as teacher certification from the American Ballet Theatre in NYC has been on faculty at Scottsdale School of Ballet, Paula Carr Dance Academy, Arizona School for the Arts, Mesa Community College, and The School of Ballet Arizona. She has developed her own teaching methodology which she has presented at various conferences across the nation.