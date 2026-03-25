Childsplay To Present THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE THE MUSICAL World Premiere

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Childsplay will present the world premiere of THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE THE MUSICAL at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix, running April 25 through May 17, 2026. Based on the book by Kate DiCamillo, the production reimagines the story of a toy rabbit’s journey through life, love, and loss.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Dwayne Hartford and music by Kyle Sorrell. The production is directed by Debra K. Stevens and will be performed at Stage West, located at 222 E. Monroe Street. Performances are scheduled Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

The run will begin with a Storybook Preview performance, offering $15 general admission tickets and a complimentary copy of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane for each family. Additional events include an Educator’s Day on May 2 and a Mother’s Day Celebration on May 9.

The cast includes Kyle Sorrell as The Musician and The Voice of Edward, Katie McFadzen as The Traveler, Cassie Chilton as The Woman, John Knispel as The Man, and Connor Dunning as The Young Man.

Artistic Director Dwayne Hartford, who previously adapted the story as a play, returns to the material for this musical version.

The musical follows Edward Tulane, a finely dressed toy rabbit who is separated from his owner and embarks on a series of encounters that shape his understanding of love and connection. The story draws on DiCamillo’s original novel, which is also known for exploring themes of resilience and belonging.

Ticket Information

Performances take place April 25 through May 17, 2026 at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix.

Tickets range from $15 to $50 and are available at childsplayaz.org or by calling the Herberger Theater Center Box Office at 602-254-7399.