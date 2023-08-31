Chandler Center for the Arts Presents Mariachi & Folklórico Festival, October 7

Several outstanding mariachi groups will be accompanied by the colorful folklórico dancers of Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ.
Chandler celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with its annual tradition - the 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival, October 7 at 7 pm at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave.
Presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, the rich cultural history of Mexico is experienced through vibrant music and dance. This year's festival features the music of Alan Ponce, Deyra Barrera, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, the energetic ensemble of Mariachi Sonido de Mexico, and the passionate and charismatic all-female group Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas.
These outstanding mariachi groups will be accompanied by the colorful folklórico dancers of Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ.
Tickets are $48, $58, $68 and $88 and are on sale at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680. The $88 ticket includes a VIP experience with a private reception, exclusive tequila tasting, and a meet and greet.
