CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, ANNIE and More Set for Hale Centre Theatre Arizona 2026–2027 Season

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Hale Centre Theatre – Arizona has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring a lineup of musicals and plays at its Gilbert venue. The season will begin in August 2026 and continue through summer 2027, with productions ranging from classic musicals to contemporary adaptations.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

August 21 – October 3, 2026

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, based on the film directed by Steven Spielberg, follows Frank Abagnale Jr., a con artist who assumes multiple identities while evading the FBI. The musical features a 1960s-inspired score and centers on a cat-and-mouse pursuit.

ANNIE

October 9 – November 21, 2026

ANNIE follows the story of a young orphan searching for her parents, whose life changes when she is taken in by billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The musical includes songs such as “Tomorrow” and “Easy Street.”

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 27 – December 26, 2026

A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return as a holiday production, presenting Charles Dickens’ story of Ebenezer Scrooge through music and staged adaptation.

CLUE

December 31, 2026 – February 6, 2027

CLUE, based on the board game, follows a group of guests at a dinner party where a murder takes place, leading to a series of comedic investigations and revelations.

NUNSENSE

January 19 – March 23, 2027 (select performances)

NUNSENSE follows a group of nuns staging a variety show to raise funds, featuring musical and comedic performances.

OKLAHOMA!

February 11 – March 27, 2027

OKLAHOMA! follows the relationships between farmers and cowboys in a frontier setting, focusing on the romance between Curly and Laurey.

DAMN YANKEES

April 2 – May 8, 2027

DAMN YANKEES centers on a baseball fan who makes a deal with the devil to become a professional player, exploring ambition and consequence.

TO BE ANNOUNCED

May 14 – July 3, 2027

A family-focused musical production will be announced at a later date.

BRIGHT STAR

July 9 – August 14, 2027

BRIGHT STAR, featuring music by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, follows a story set across two time periods as a woman uncovers events from her past.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season tickets will go on sale May 11, 2026, with single tickets available beginning June 8. Performances will take place at Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert, Arizona.